Field Manager Danny Kneeland to Return for the 2026 Season

Published on September 26, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Mankato MoonDogs are ready to turn up the excitement as they announce the return of Field Manager Danny Kneeland for the 2026 season!

Managerial Accomplishments:

Career Record: 136-107

2025 Great Plains West Second Half Champions

2025 Great Plains West Division Champions

15 All Star Nominees

2022 League MVP, Sean Ross

29 professional contracts

12 MLB Draft Picks

3 years as associate head coach at BLC

74-39 Record at BLC

3 Conference Championships

Top 10 nationally in 2025 in Batting Average, On Base Percentage, Slugging Percentage, and Runs scored

Kneeland's leadership has not only brought victories but has also woven a rich tapestry of local connections. As an associate head coach at nearby Bethany Lutheran College, he has deepened his commitment to nurturing both local talent, from the likes of MNSU, and players from power schools far and wide, creating a vibrant pipeline of players ready to shine for the MoonDogs. His collaborative spirit has made him a vital part of the Mankato baseball community.

Under his strategic guidance, the team has embraced a culture of camaraderie and development, transforming the clubhouse into a sanctuary for budding athletes. Kneeland's dedication to fostering talent has made him a beloved figure in Mankato, and his return ignites hope for an unforgettable season ahead.

As the MoonDogs gear up for a summer filled with cracking bats and roaring crowds, fans can expect to witness a brand of baseball that embodies the spirit of teamwork and local pride. The anticipation is building for an exhilarating season where every game is a chance to rally behind the team and create lasting memories.







