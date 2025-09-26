Jaylynn Struth Named 2025 BUNTer of the Year

Published on September 26, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Help us congratulate Jaylynn Struth for being named the 2025 BUNTer of the Year in our front office.

A bunt in baseball is the most selfless act a player can make to impact the team and it represents our core values:

B - being our BEST

U - helping UPLIFT others

N - having the NERVE to speak up

T - being a great TEAMMATE

She had an awe-inspiring year as our Partnership Activation Director:

highest sponsor satisfaction via surveys in team history

developed effective action & communication plans for each sponsor

an incredible teammate with a can-do attitude

Jaylynn had a full year of reflecting our core values in combination with great performance in her role.

Congratulations to Jaylynn on an impressive 2025 season and we are all thankful for her hard work and dedication to the partner's experience.







