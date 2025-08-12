A Letter to Growler Nation: Thank You Fans

August 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

As the sun begins to set on another unforgettable summer in Kalamazoo, it's hard to believe we're closing out the 2025 season. As the last out is made and the lights go dark at Homer Stryker Field, we wanted to pause and say thank you-for showing up, for cheering loud, and for making this summer something we'll never forget.

Over 80,000 fans have come through our gates this season, filling the ballpark with the kind of energy that turns a game into a memory. Whether it was your first time at the ballpark or your fiftieth, you were part of something special. You helped write the story of this season-one filled with whacky dances, fireworks, theme nights, and the kind of joy only baseball on a summer night can bring.

We don't take your support for granted. Not for a second. Your energy fuels our team, our front office, and the soul of this city. You showed up and showed out, and because of you, this season was more than just baseball. It was a celebration of community.

The 2025 Kalamazoo Growlers season is officially coming to a close-but the memories we made together will echo far beyond the final pitch.

As we prepare to pack up the bats and roll the tarp up one last time, we anxiously wait to make 2026 even bigger. We've got a lot in store for next season. Get ready, Growlers fans.







