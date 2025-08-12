Rockers Advance to Great Lakes Championship

August 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - A late rally by the Green Bay Rockers helped secure the sweep of the Wausau Woodchucks in the Great Lakes West Division Series. The Rockers scored five unanswrred runs in the 8th and 9th inning to take the lead and never look back.

Wausau started off strong, going up 3-0 in the 2nd inning. Josh Arquette knocked in Max Soliz with a sacrifice fly before Paul Nuetzel would plate two more on a sacrifice bunt and a Green Bay error. Down 3-0, Eric Jeon got the Rockers on the board with a solo shot before Max Soliz answered with his 14th homerun of the season to make it 4-1 Wausau.

The score stayed that way for some time until the late rally by Green Bay in the 8th. Jeremy Delamota tanked a solo homerun to cut the deficit to just two. Eli Selga, who had a huge homerun in game one, made it a one run game with an RBI single to score Jeon. The Rockers woud then tie the game as Allen Leitner, the Woodchucks pitcher, balked with the bases loaded. With the game tied at four apiece in the 9th, Xaige Lancaster would drill his second homerun of the postseason to give the Rockers the advantage. They didn't stop there though as Delamota displayed phenomenal baserunning to reach third base and score on a wild pitch. The Rockers led 6-4 in the 9th.

KJ Ward was excellent out of the bullpen for the Rockers. After Gavin Brummund's start ended and Keaton Baird's relief appearance was over, Ward went the rest of the way. Striking out the side in the 8th and nailing down the save in the 9th, Ward showcased his best pitching of the 2025 season.

With the big win at the Burrow in Wausau, the Rockers have won the Great Lakes West and will now face off in a single game series against the Great Lakes East champions, the Traverse City Pit Spitters. Bryce Leonard will have the start as Green Bay looks to upset Northwoods League manager of the year, Todd Reid, and the Spitters on the road.

