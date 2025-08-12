Green Bay Heads to Traverse City for Great Lakes Championship

August 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - With the thrilling win in game two of the Great Lakes West Division Series, Green Bay finds themselves one win away from advancing to the Northwoods League Championship Game. They will turn to Bryce Leonard to toe the rubber versus the Spitters.

Leonard, who has a handful of starts this season, makes his biggest one yet with a trip to the championship on the line. His last start came in game two of a doubleheader against Madison. He only went two innings pitched with one run allowed. The shortened start, possibly due to just the seven inning affair, is one Leonard looks to replicate but with more depth.

Traverse City is pitching Max Hammond tonight. Hammond has had an excellent 2025 campaign with the Pitt Spitters, keeping that ERA at 3.34. A lot will ride on Green Bay's ability to string hits together against the left hander. Green Bay has found a lot of success against right handers this postseason thanks to Collin Helms and Eli Selga. With a lefty, this lineup will need to adjust.

The Rockers did a phenomenal job at preserving bullpen arms in the series versus Wausau. Several key arms, including Evan Miranda and Drew Aguiar, are available today in relief of Leonard. With a win, the bullpen would earn a rest day as the playoff bracket in the Great Plains has not set a semifinal matchup yet. The winner of the Mankato and St. Cloud series will play Duluth.

Both Xaige Lancaster and Jeremy Delamota have a longball in each of the first two postseason games. With the far outfield at Turtle Creek stadium, that will be hard to replicate. Baserunners will be crucial and the Rockers will need to run the bases smart and well as opposed to yesterday's contest in which Joe Mennella was thrown out twice and second base and several runners were caught stealing.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.







Northwoods League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.