Kalamazoo Growlers Share 2025 Season Recap

On The Field

The first weeks would see awards spill in, with Brodey Acres winning Northwoods League Player of the Night thanks to a 6-RBI performance, that included a grand slam in a 12-10 Kalamazoo victory over Royal Oak. Mike Sprockett would earn player of the night just three days later with a walk-off hit against Lakeshore.

The next month would see consistency from the Growlers, before heading into Battle Creek on June 16th, when JD Crisp would pick up the go-ahead single in the ninth to lift Kalamazoo to a 7-6 road win and, at the time, a tie for first place in the Great Lakes East.

Opening the second half, the Growlers would jump on a seven game winning streak, their longest of the season. July 12th featured a doubleheader, where Kalamazoo would explode in Rockford in game one, scoring a franchise-record 27 runs, in a game that was just seven innings! Antonio Perrotta was the star of that matchup, picking up eight RBIs in game one, and three more in the second game, earning the first baseman Northwoods League Player of the Night. The 27 runs are tied for the second most in any Northwoods League game.

The All-Star break would follow the Rivet stomping, with Noah Coy, Jack Crittendon, and Adam Berghorst representing the Growlers. Crittendon was undefeated as a starter at the time, going 6-0 with Kalamazoo winning each of his seven starts, the right-hander would finish the year with X wins, a Growlers record. Coy was one of the best on-base guys in the Northwoods league, holding a .519 OBP entering the break, while Adam Berghorst was the Kalamazoo ace, holding a 2.41 ERA. Berghorst departed following the All-Star game, signing with the Utica Unicorns of the USPBL.

A week after the All-Star break, in a double-header sweep against Rockford on July 25th, Field Manager Cody Piechocki would earn his 350th career win (includes regular season, playoffs and 2020 Covid-19 Kalamazoo pod) as the Growlers manager, further cementing his illustrious career.

The Growlers would clinch the playoffs and go on to lose to the Traverse City Pit Spitters in the Great Lakes East divisional round.

Partnerships

The Growlers' 2025 season was built on a foundation of strong, long-standing community partnerships and the welcoming of new collaborators. Ron Jackson Insurance and Advia Credit Union both reached a significant milestone this year, celebrating their 12th consecutive season as partners, meaning they have been with the Growlers since the team's inception. Bronson Hospital also continued their role as the Official Sports Medicine Provider for a 12th consecutive year, ensuring the health and well-being of the players while also bringing back the inspiring "Home Run for Life" promotion.

These partnerships go beyond simple sponsorship and are deeply integrated with the fan experience and the team's community mission. This season, the "Home Run for Life" promotion honored three patients and their families with a special on-field ceremony at select Growlers games, celebrating their journeys and resilience. Similarly, the Growlers Food Drive, presented by Comerica Bank, made a substantial impact by collecting enough donations to provide over 57,000 meals to families in South Michigan, distributed through the South Michigan Food Bank.

The collaborative spirit between the Growlers and their partners is a testament to the team's commitment to building strong bonds within the Kalamazoo community. These long-term collaborations are a driving force behind the team's success both on and off the field, helping to create memorable nights for everyone who steps into the ballpark.

Entertainment & Promotions

The 2025 season was packed with a wide array of theme nights and special promotions that kept fans of all ages entertained. The team hosted 16 unique theme nights on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday home games. A highlight of these nights was the inclusion of six spectacular fireworks shows, each one synced to music that perfectly complemented the night's theme. Some of the most popular and well-attended promotions included Superhero Night (June 7), Harry Potter Night (June 14), Disney on Dirt Night (June 27), Margaritaville Night (July 18), Kids TV Takeover Night (July 19), and Squid Games Night (August 8).

One of the standout moments of the season was Brandon Inge Night (July 10), where the former Detroit Tiger and MLB All Star delighted fans by signing over 2,000 autographs and then coached the team to a victory, giving him the highest win percentage (1.000) in Northwoods League history. Videos featuring Brandon Inge Night have been loved by baseball fans amassing over 785,000 views and counting.

The on-field fun didn't stop there. Fans were treated to a number of memorable entertainment moments, from Growlers mascot Porter stealing Minnie Mouse from Mickey Mouse on the Kiss Cam to the dancing of the popular Gorilla Grounds Crew.

Beyond the special promotions, the Growlers consistently delivered engaging and unique entertainment. This season, a lucky fan participated in a one-of-a-kind "first pitch" by throwing and then eating a real hot dog. Every game also featured the country's only fire breathing on-field host, Alex The Firebreather, adding a show-stopping element to the nightly festivities. This commitment to creative and unforgettable entertainment is a huge part of what makes a Growlers game such a special community event.

Tickets

The buzz around the 2025 season was evident in the strong ticket sales and attendance numbers. The team's fan base showed up in force, contributing to an electric atmosphere at Homer Stryker Field for 10 sold out home games.

82,620 fans attended a Growlers game in 2025, a testament to the community's enthusiasm and support. Of the tickets sold, 39,917 were to fans inside Kalamazoo County, while over 31,376 were purchased by fans from outside of the county. This demonstrates the team's broad appeal throughout the region, with fans coming from 29 different states.

The team also set a record for the most attendance through the first four games of 13,234 fans. Over 9,000 of those fans were kids from local schools attending for Education Days featuring Pre-Game STEM Expos.

The Growlers' reach even extended far beyond Michigan, with the fan that traveled the furthest to attend a game coming all the way from Ashland, Oregon, a journey of 2,236 miles and a driving time of roughly 33 hours. It's important to note that these figures only account for direct ticket sales and do not include tickets given to players' parents who visited from out of town, or tickets that were purchased in advance by businesses and local residents for their out-of-town guests.

Season ticket packages and mini-plans were popular choices for fans - 483 Meijer 5-Game Miniplan holders, 75 Home Plate Club Members, and 56 Suite Seat Members guaranteed seats to see the action at Homer Stryker Field before the season started.

The dedicated fan base and sold-out nights are a testament to the team's ability to not only put a winning product on the field but also create an unforgettable experience for every person who comes to a game.

Community and Workforce

The Kalamazoo Growlers organization continued its deep commitment to the community. This season, the team donated a total of $20,361 to 90 different organizations and communities, making a significant positive impact.

A key part of the organization's community engagement is providing opportunities for young professionals and giving former interns opportunities for greater success. Of the 17 full-time employees, 14 of them previously served as an intern for a Northwoods League team. Over 25 college students joined the team as interns, receiving valuable college credit and hands-on experience in areas such as operations, sponsorship, media, entertainment, and ticket sales.

The Growlers also served as a hub for both local and visiting talent, with 52 Growlers players and 3 coaches being part of the team, and over the course of the season, the team hosted over 300 visiting players, 24 visiting coaches, and 30 umpires who all came to Kalamazoo between May and August 2025, exposing them to our beautiful city and state.

Through partnerships with businesses like Ron Jackson Insurance, the Growlers were able to spotlight a new "Non-Profit of the Night" at various games, helping to raise awareness and support for local charitable organizations. The team's community-first approach has made them a true partner in building a better Kalamazoo.

One of the biggest players on the team however, was the beloved mascot Porter the Growler. Porter kept busy throughout the year leading into the season with 52 community appearances to fundraising events, nonprofit celebrations, school visits, and special appearances at a number of community celebrations, luncheons, and parades.

Events

In addition to the regular season games and theme nights, the Growlers and Homer Stryker Field were also involved in a number of special events throughout the year. The season officially kicked off with the 2025 Fan Festival Event at Homer Stryker Field, an exclusive event for ticket holders and partners to get a sneak peek at the upcoming season.

The field was utilized for much more than just baseball, starting in March with the 5K Walk to End Homelessness. In April, the ballpark hosted River Cleanup events and a Kids Easter Egg Hunt.

Throughout the season, it was also the venue for Company Picnics for local employees and their families, the Builders First Source Disc Golf Tournament in June, and three different youth baseball tournaments in June and July. July also saw the Jr Growlers tryouts and the popular Kalamazoo Grilled Cheese Festival. The three-day Kalamazoo Arts & Music Festival, Bronson Bash, Mann + Hummel Company Picnic, Stryker Fest, Kalamazoo Rotary Oddlympics and the American Heart Association Heart Walk all events that happen after the Growlers season ends for the year. Homer Stryker Field is a central hub for year-round entertainment and engagement in Kalamazoo, far beyond the final out of the season.







