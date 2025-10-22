Former Growler Joey Loperfido to Appear in 2025 World Series as Toronto Blue Jay

Published on October 22, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Former Growler, Joey Loperfido (2018), is playing in the World Series for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Duke outfielder was a 7th round draft pick in 2021 - the 10th former Growler to play in the MLB.

Loperfido hit .471 as a member of the first Growlers team to make the playoffs with a 41-31 record.

He made his debut in April 2024 and is a career .248 hitter with 8 home runs and 39 RBI's.

The MLB World Series starts this Friday, October 24 at 8pm with Game 1 in Toronto.







