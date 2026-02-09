City of Kalamazoo Approves Two Fan Experience Upgrades at Homer Stryker Field

[KALAMAZOO, MI] - Community members and Kalamazoo Growlers fans will enjoy two major upgrades to Homer Stryker Field ahead of Opening Day on Monday, May 25, 2026.

During its February 3 meeting, City Commissioners approved the purchase of new protective netting and the replacement of 1,028 seats. These updates ensure Homer Stryker Field remains compliant with modern safety and accessibility standards while enhancing the overall fan experience.

"The Growlers are incredibly thankful for the City of Kalamazoo's commitment to these updates and the Kalamazoo Parks & Recreation team are incredible to work alongside," Team Owner Brian Colopy Said. "This is our home and it's going to look even more beautiful come Opening Day. These investments prioritize the safety and comfort of our residents and baseball fans for years to come."

The new foul ball netting will extend significantly beyond its current location at the dugout edges, adding 178 feet of coverage down the first-base line and 260 feet down the right-field line.

The netting height will vary to maximize protection:

Left Field to Home Plate to Third-Base Bleachers: 30 feet high.

Miller Lite Trap to Right-Field Foul Pole: 12 feet high.

The netting is a standard Vulcan Black HP color with 95% open mesh area that is easy to see through and has a minimal impact on fan sightlines from around the stadium. The squares inside of the netting measure a standard 1-ÃÂ¾" and have a 530 pound minimum breaking strength.

The necessity of this upgrade is backed by physics. Foul balls can reach exit velocities between 95 mph and 105 mph, leaving a fan 60 feet away with only 0.4 seconds to react-roughly the same time it takes to blink. Protective netting is the primary defense against common stadium injuries such as concussions, facial fractures, and dental trauma.

Protective netting has been in professional stadiums for many years. In 2015, the MLB Commissioner's Office initiated a new safety netting policy, recommending teams extend netting to the ends of dugouts. In 2018, all 30 MLB teams were required to install protective netting, extending to each end of the dugout or 70 feet from home plate.

Fan comfort is getting a boost. The city will install Aura Stadium Chairs, known for their ergonomic design and durability. These seats feature powder-coated aluminum stanchions built to resist rust and provide a long-lasting life cycle at the ballpark.

A total of 366 new seats will be installed in sections 100-104 and 244 seats in sections 200-204 behind the Growlers' home dugout. To maintain the premium fan experience, the food and drink rails in sections 100-104 will remain in place.

The cost of the tickets in those sections will not be raised. They are only a part of the all-inclusive Meijer 5-Game Miniplans for $125. Fans in these seats receive all-inclusive food for two hours, a replica jersey and hat, seats with extended leg room + food/drink rail, and the option to flex all five tickets on the same game or use them for multiple games.

Fans can learn more and secure the Meijer 5-Game Miniplan by filling out the form below or by visiting: https://northwoodsleague.com/kalamazoo-growlers/zoo-crew.

The seats are being purchased and installed by local Kalamazoo company, Interkal. Installation is scheduled for Spring 2026. The project represents a significant investment in community infrastructure, with the city contributing $170,154 for the new seating and $182,902 for the netting system.







