Mankato MoonDogs Unveil 25th Anniversary Season Schedule for 2026

Published on December 9, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato, Minn. - The Mankato MoonDogs are thrilled to announce their schedule for the 2026 season, featuring 36 home games and 36 road games. The upcoming season promises to be an exciting one for fans as the MoonDogs renew old rivalries in 2026.

The MoonDogs will again play in the Great Plains West which also comprises the Willmar Stingers, St. Cloud Rox, Minot Hot Tots, Bismarck Larks, and Badlands Big Sticks.

Fans can also look forward to matchups against longtime rivals from the Great Plains East division, including the Rochester Honkers, La Crosse Loggers, and Minnesota Mud Puppies.

The MoonDogs will start off the season 2-game home stand at ISG Field against the Willmar Stingers on May 25th - 26th and conclude the regular season at home against the Badlands Big Sticks on August 7th - 8th.

The MoonDogs will be hosting a 25th Anniversary Season Celebration on August 1st and 2nd against the Rochester Honkers. More information on this will be shared at a later date.

The MoonDogs will open their 2026 campaign on Monday, May 25 when they play host to the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m. at ISG Field. Season Tickets and Kwik Trip Ultimate Flex Plans are on sale now at www.mankatomoondogs.com or by calling 507-625-7047 or by visiting the MoonDogs ticket office anytime Monday through Friday between 8:30 am - 5:00 p.m.







