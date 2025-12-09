Northwoods League and Rawlings Announce 'Finest in the Field' Awards

Published on December 9, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced the recipients of the 2025 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award. The annual award recognizes the top fielders at each position. The winners are selected based on final fielding statistics compiled by the Northwoods League. The 2025 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award recipients and their fielding percentages are below.

Position Player NWL Team Fielding Percentage

C Nico Libed Mankato MoonDogs 1.000

Avary Makarewicz La Crosse Steam 0.985

1B Ryan Tyranski Royal Oak Leprechauns 0.989

Virginia Mambelli Minot Honeybees 0.995

2B David Ballenilla Green Bay Rockers 0.975

Addison Blomberg Madison Night Mares 0.988

3B Dylan Schlotterback Wausau Woodchucks 0.974

Bella Cimino Minot Honeybees 0.927

SS Noah Coy Kalamazoo Growlers 0.953

Taylor Chillingworth Minot Honeybees 0.929

OF Nolan Geislinger St. Cloud Rox 1.000

Dani Lucey Madison Night Mares 0.982

OF Hiroto Kobayashi Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 0.99

Sailor Hall Mankato Habaneros 0.966

OF Collin Jennings Mankato MoonDogs 0.99

Emma Lee Mankato Habaneros 0.983

P Danny Cook Royal Oak Leprechauns 1.000

Karlie McKenzie Madison Night Mares 0.917

Rawlings has been rewarding the top defenders in the Northwoods League since 2002. The recipients receive a special Rawlings engraved trophy. Rawlings is the official equipment provider for the Northwoods League.







