Willmar Stingers Announce 2026 Season Schedule

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are excited to unveil the official schedule for the upcoming 2026 Northwoods League season.

The Stingers will open the new campaign on Monday, May 25th, hitting the road to take on the Mankato MoonDogs. The team's home opener presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group is set for Wednesday, May 27th, when fans return to Bill Taunton Stadium for another summer of Stingers baseball.

"We're looking forward to another memorable season in Willmar," said Keaton Worley, Team President. "Our fans continue to make this one of the most exciting ballparks in the league, and this year's schedule is packed with great matchups and promotions that will make 2026 a special summer."

The 2026 season will mark the 17th year of Stingers baseball, and it comes with a highly anticipated return: Freddy Smith will be back in the dugout as Field Manager. Smith previously led the Stingers from 2022-2024, guiding the team through multiple playoff runs. After a year away, Smith returns to Willmar ready to lead the Stingers into another competitive season.

The Northwoods League remains one of the premier summer collegiate leagues in the country, showcasing elite talent every year. More than 300 NWL alumni have reached Major League Baseball, and since 2014, at least one former Northwoods League player has debuted in the big leagues every month of the MLB regular season. The Stingers have contributed to that legacy with standout alumni including Louie Varland and Brooks Lee.

For a full list of NWL alumni and draft picks, visit: https://bit.ly/44wK27R

Fans can once again look forward to a full slate of theme nights and family entertainment throughout the summer at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Now is the perfect time to lock in your seats for what promises to be an exciting season. The Stingers are offering 7-Game and 5-Game Kwik Trip Ticket Plans, giving fans the flexibility to catch the biggest nights of the summer while enjoying added perks and savings. Ticket plans are available now at willmarstingers.com or by calling the Stingers front office at (320)222-2010.

The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







