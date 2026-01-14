Willmar Stingers Begin to Build the Roster with Four Additions

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce the signing of four new players who will join the team for the 2026 season: Greyson Zach, Eli Kokenge, Luke Medhurst, and Andrew Padova. The group represents two strong Division I programs and will add depth and talent to the Stingers roster ahead of the upcoming summer.

Greyson Zach - University of Minnesota

Zach joins the Stingers from the University of Minnesota, a Big Ten program known for producing high-level collegiate talent. He brings a competitive approach and well-rounded skill set that will enhance the Stingers on the mound this season.

Eli Kokenge - University of Minnesota

Also coming from the University of Minnesota, Kokenge adds another presence from the Golden Gophers program. His athleticism and versatility provide the Stingers with added flexibility as they continue to build their 2026 roster.

Luke Medhurst - University of San Diego

Medhurst comes to Willmar from the University of San Diego, a program with a strong national reputation at the Division I level. His collegiate experience and consistent approach make him a valuable addition to the Stingers this summer.

Andrew Padova - University of San Diego

Joining Medhurst from the University of San Diego, Padova brings further depth from the Toreros' program. His skill set and competitive mindset will allow him to contribute in multiple roles throughout the season.

"We're excited to add Greyson, Eli, Luke, and Andrew to our organization," said Stingers President Keaton Worley. "They all come from outstanding collegiate programs and embody the type of players we want wearing a Stingers uniform. We look forward to welcoming them to Willmar and seeing them compete this summer."

Additional roster announcements will be made in the coming months as the Willmar Stingers continue preparations for the 2026 Northwoods League season. Fans are encouraged to stay connected for more updates as Opening Day approaches.

Now is the perfect time to lock in your seats for what promises to be an exciting season. The Stingers are offering 7-Game and 5-Game Kwik Trip Ticket Plans, giving fans the flexibility to catch the biggest nights of the summer while enjoying added perks and savings. Ticket plans are available now at willmarstingers.com or by calling the Stingers front office at (320)222-2010.

