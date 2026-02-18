Willmar Stingers Announce 2026 Coaching Additions

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers Baseball Club are excited to announce the addition of three coaches to the 2026 staff: Augie Rodriguez (Recruiting Coordinator), CJ Yogi (Hitting Coach), and Alex Mihalakis (Pitching Coach). The trio brings a strong blend of Division I experience, player development expertise, and recruiting insight as the Stingers prepare for the upcoming Northwoods League season.

Augie Rodriguez - Recruiting Coordinator

Rodriguez joins the Stingers as the team's Recruiting Coordinator, where he will play a key role in identifying and securing talent for the 2026 roster. With strong connections across the collegiate landscape, Rodriguez brings an eye for evaluating skill sets and building relationships that align with the Stingers' culture and competitive standards. His efforts will help ensure the roster continues to feature high-level talent from across the country.

CJ Yogi - Hitting Coach

Yogi enters his fourth year coaching at the Division I level and currently serves as the Director of Player Development at UC Irvine. In his role, he works extensively with hitters and catchers, focusing on offensive consistency, approach development, and overall player growth.

A former infielder and catcher at Cal State Northridge in the Big West Conference, Yogi brings firsthand experience competing at a high collegiate level. His background as a versatile player, combined with his development-driven coaching philosophy, will provide valuable leadership and guidance to the Stingers' lineup this summer.

Alex Mihalakis - Pitching Coach

Mihalakis joins the Stingers as Pitching Coach for the 2026 season and currently serves as the Director of Pitching Performance and Analytics for the Long Beach State Dirtbags. Recognized as a fast-rising coach in the pitching development space, Mihalakis specializes in data-driven pitch design, performance optimization, and individualized development plans.

Throughout his coaching career, he has worked with players from youth to professional levels, including stops with the Menlo Park Legends and serving as Camp Director for both the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Prior to transitioning into coaching, Mihalakis had a successful playing career at Long Beach State and Mission College, giving him valuable perspective both on the mound and in player development.

"We're extremely excited about the staff we've assembled for 2026," said Stingers President Keaton Worley. "Augie, CJ, and Alex each bring a different strength to our program - from recruiting and player development to advanced pitching analytics. Together, they'll help create an environment that allows our players to grow and compete at a high level this summer."

The Stingers will continue preparations for the 2026 Northwoods League season in the coming months. Fans are encouraged to stay connected for additional roster and staff announcements leading up to Opening Day.

