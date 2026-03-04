Willmar Stingers Announce Broadcast Partnership with Lakeland Media

Willmar, Minnesota - The Willmar Stingers are proud to announce a new partnership with Lakeland Media to broadcast Stingers Baseball games throughout the 2026 season on News Talk 1340 AM, 96.3 FM KWLM and the Lakeland Media App. This agreement ensures that fans across the region will have comprehensive access every game during the upcoming season.

Under the partnership, Lakeland Media will serve as the official radio home of Stingers Baseball, providing live play-by-play coverage of regular-season and potential postseason games. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to delivering high-quality local sports coverage and strengthening connections within the community.

"We are excited to partner with Lakeland Media to bring Stingers Baseball to our fans throughout the 2026 season," said Willmar Stingers' Chairman James Gibson. "Radio coverage is an important part of the Stingers' commitment to making the game accessible to fans across the region. This partnership gives fans, season ticket holders, sponsors, and host families a seamless way to follow the Stingers all season while at home, at work, or on the go."

Lakeland Media leadership echoed that enthusiasm, emphasizing the importance of local sports programming. "We're thrilled to announce that for the first time, Willmar Stingers Baseball will be heard live on News Talk 1340 AM, 96.3 FM KWLM and on our Lakeland Media App this summer, RJ Linder GM of Lakeland Media stated. "Bringing Stingers Baseball to our listeners marks an exciting new chapter for local sports coverage, connecting fans across the region to the energy, talent, and community spirit that define summer baseball in Willmar. We're proud to partner with the Willmar Stingers and look forward to delivering every pitch, hit, and home run to our audience", added Linder.

In addition to live game broadcasts, coverage will include pregame and postgame shows, player interviews, and special features throughout the season. Fans can tune in on the radio and access live streaming options through the Lakeland Media App.

The Stingers open up their 17th season in the Northwoods League on Monday, May 25th in Mankato and their Home Opener presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group is set for Wednesday, May 27th at Bill Taunton Stadium versus the Minot Hot Tots.

The Willmar Stingers are a member of the Northwoods League, the premier summer collegiate baseball league in North America. The Stingers provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment while showcasing the top college baseball talent from across the country. For more information about the Willmar Stingers, visit willmarstingers.com or contact the front office at (320)222-2010 or info@willmarstingers.com. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







