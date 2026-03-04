Dock Spiders Announce 3-Game Ticket Packages

Published on March 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have announced the packages and dates for their 2026 brand-new 3-game ticket packages. The 3-game options are available in three different packages with box seats priced at $39 per seat and bleacher seats priced at $33 per seat. Three different packages are available, with one featuring three $2 Tuesday games with $2 hot dogs, soda, and domestic beer. For those that enjoy day baseball games, one package features three day games with, all games starting at 11:35 a.m. The final package features three great weekend matchups. For a limited time, each ticket package purchased includes a complimentary ticket for Opening Night.

All ticket packages, including full season, half season, 7-game packages, 5-game packages, and 3-game packages, may be purchased in-person at the Herr-Baker Field box office (980 E. Division St.), by phone at (920) 907-9833, or online HERE.

3-GAME TICKET PACKAGES FOR 2026

$2 Tuesday Package - featuring $2 hot dogs, soda, and beer

Tuesday, June 9

Tuesday, July 14

Tuesday, July 28

Morning Special Package - featuring all games staring at 11:35 a.m.

Monday, June 1

Saturday, June 6 [Game 1]

Monday, July 13

Weekender Package - featuring three great weekend matchups

Saturday, June 6 [Game 2]

Sunday, July 5

Friday, July 17

The Dock Spiders will begin their 10 th season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2026. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







