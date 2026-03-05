I-41 Showdown Presented by Holiday Automotive Returns for a Fifth Time

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the Green Bay Rockers will play the fifth annual I-41 Showdown at Neuroscience Group Field, home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, on Tuesday, June 2. The game is presented by Holiday Automotive and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The 2022 contest marked the first Northwoods League game played in a current minor league stadium. The two clubs are separated by just 70 miles via I-41 and face each other 12 times this season.

Tickets for the I-41 Showdown are offered for just $5, courtesy of WFRV-TV Channel 5, and are now available for purchase HERE or by contacting the Dock Spiders or Timber Rattlers Ticket Offices.

"The I-41 Showdown has annually become one of the premier events of the past four years," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "It's exciting to see how it continues to bring together fans from Fond du Lac, Green Bay, and the Fox Cities for a great day of baseball in a top-tier facility. We're thankful for the strong support each season and thrilled that our players and fans have the chance to enjoy everything this outstanding venue provides."

"The I-41 Showdown provides our players a unique opportunity to perform on a minor league field, which will be the next step for many of them following their time in the Northwoods League," said Rockers Vice President and General Manager John Fanta. "It also allows our fans to follow the Rockers on the road as we take on one of our top sub-division rivals."

"The Northwoods League is proud to once again showcase our exceptional collegiate athletes at one of the nation's premier minor league venues," said Northwoods League President/Commissioner Ryan Voz. "The strong partnership between the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers continues to provide a memorable atmosphere for both players and fans. Welcoming the Dock Spiders and the Green Bay Rockers to Appleton again this season reflects the league's dedication to creating meaningful opportunities for growth, competition, and development beyond the game itself."

"Hosting a Dock Spiders' home game in Appleton gives families from all over Northeast Wisconsin a chance to come together for a fun, affordable night at the ballpark and we're proud to be the presenting sponsor," added Michael Shannon of Holiday Automotive.

This game falls on a Tuesday, which makes it $2 Tuesday presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union & Salmon's Meat Products with 107.1 The Bull. hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each. Fans who secure Dock Spiders Season Tickets for 2026 will receive a ticket to this game as part of their season ticket packages when season tickets are distributed. Contact the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at (920) 907-9833 for more information.

The Dock Spiders will begin their 10th season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2026. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







