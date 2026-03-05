Two Former Express Players Are Named to the World Baseball Classic

Published on March 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

This year's edition of the World Baseball Classic features two former Eau Claire Express players.

Representing the United States is former Express pitcher Griffin Jax. Griffin played for the Express in 2015. He was a third round pick for the Minnesota Twins in 2016, and is currently playing for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Benjamin Rosengard, a former Express infielder, is also participating in the World Baseball Classic for Israel. Ben played with the Express during the 2022 season, and spent time with multiple other Northwoods League teams.

Griffin and Ben are joined in this event by 26 other former Northwoods League players. The World Baseball Classic runs from March 5th through March 17th in Miami, Florida.







