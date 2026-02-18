Dock Spiders Souvenir 7 Giveaways Announced

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have announced the dates and giveaways for their 2026 Souvenir 7 ticket package. The giveaway items include a bobblehead, a bucket hat, an adjustable hat, a jersey relic baseball card, and a beach towel. For a limited time, each ticket package purchased or renewed includes a complimentary ticket for Opening Night.

The popular Souvenir 7 package may be purchased in-person at the Herr-Baker Field box office (980 E. Division St.), by phone at (920) 907-9833, or online at dockspiders.com. Purchasing a ticket package is the only way for fans to guarantee themselves all seven giveaway items. Additional giveaway items, promotions, and theme nights will be announced in the coming weeks.

Souvenir 7 Ticket Package Games for 2026

Sunday, May 31 - Reversible Bucket Hat presented by Horicon Bank

Monday, June 15 - Caleb Durbin Player Worn Jersey Relic Card presented by Real Sportscards

Sunday, June 21 - Father's Day - Adjustable Hat presented by TDS

Saturday, June 27 - Shantymen Beach Towel presented by Destination Lake Winnebago Region

Thursday, July 2 - Caleb Durbin Jersey presented by Fond du Lac Beer Company (all fans!)

Friday, July 10 - Caleb Durbin Bobblehead presented by Silica For Your Home

Sunday, July 19 - Hooded T-Shirt presented by SSM Health

The Dock Spiders will begin their 10 th season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2026. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







