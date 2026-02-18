Remembering Dale "Hoagie" Haagenson

Published on February 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







Dale "Hoagie" Haagenson was a beloved member of our organization for over two decades, joining the team in 2003 for the inaugural season and remaining a constant presence ever since. Serving as our longtime assistant clubhouse manager and clubhouse hype man, his energy, heart, and laughter touched every player, staff member, and fan who passed through the doors of Wade Stadium. Hoagie was the one constant for the organization over the years, and his ability to fire up the team for a 9th inning rally will never be replicated. He will be deeply missed, and his memory will forever be part of our team.

Beyond the clubhouse, Dale's presence was felt throughout the entire Duluth community - he brought people together, lifted spirits, and created countless moments of joy that will never be forgotten.

Thank you, Hoagie.







Northwoods League Stories from February 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.