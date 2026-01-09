Duluth Huskies Welcome Off-Season Interns Clara Stinson and Nate Hammerback

The Duluth Huskies are excited to welcome Clara Stinson and Nate Hammerback as Off-Season Interns, as both will assist the organization with various front office projects throughout the winter and early spring.

Clara Stinson joins the Huskies as the Community and Fan Experience Intern, supporting business and operational initiatives during the offseason. Originally from Rice Lake, Wisconsin, Stinson is pursuing a degree in Healthcare Management and will begin her Master of Business Administration program this summer.

Outside of her studies, she enjoys hiking, snowboarding, and traveling, having already visited 30 states-reflecting her adventurous spirit and willingness to dive into new challenges. During her time with the Huskies, Clara will help plan the upcoming season by developing theme nights and working with sponsors to create a more engaging and enjoyable experience for fans at Wade Stadium.

Nate Hammerback joins the Huskies as a Business Analytics-focused Off-Season Intern. A student-athlete at The College of St. Scholastica, Hammerback is currently in his senior season with the Saints baseball program. He is majoring in Computer Information Systems with minors in Economics and Data Analytics, combining technical skills with a strong understanding of both baseball and business.

Originally from Alexandria, Minnesota, Hammerback has been involved in baseball his entire life and is excited to apply his on-field experience alongside his analytical background. Outside of academics and athletics, he enjoys golfing, snowmobiling, hunting, and spending time with friends and family. During the offseason, he will assist the Huskies with business analytics projects and data-driven initiatives.

The Huskies are thrilled to have both Stinson and Hammerback contributing during the offseason as the organization prepares for another exciting summer at Wade Stadium.







