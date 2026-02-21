Huskies Announce First Three Additions to 2026 Roster

Published on February 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies are excited to kick off their 2026 roster announcements with the addition of three talented players who are ready to make an impact this summer at Wade Stadium. Local stars and rising collegiate talents alike, Abe Ahlberg, Finn Furcht, and Brent Godina are set to bring their skills and experience to the field for the Huskies.

Abe Ahlberg | RHP/INF | Colorado Mesa

Redshirt freshman Abe Ahlberg (Solon Springs, Wis.) will join the Huskies this summer following the conclusion of his second season at Colorado Mesa University. A graduate of nearby Solon Springs High School, Ahlberg was a three-time Superior Telegram Player of the Year (2022, 2023, 2024) and helped lead his team to a Wisconsin Division 4 State Championship as a senior, finishing the season with a 21-2 record.

He gained valuable experience last summer in the Western Canadian Baseball League with the Moose Jaw Miller Express, striking out 21 batters over 16 innings in 10 appearances. In addition to his work on the mound, Ahlberg showcased his versatility as a position player, seeing time at shortstop, third base, and second base. Ahlberg's versatility and local roots make him a valuable addition to the Huskies this summer.

Finn Furcht | RHP | Iowa Western

Sophomore right-hander Finn Furcht (Esko, Minn.) will join the Huskies this summer after pitching for Iowa Western Community College. A local standout, Furcht starred at nearby Esko High School, earning 2024 Duluth News Tribune All-Area Baseball Player of the Year honors. His senior season he logged 54Ã¢..." innings, striking out 97 with a 2.17 ERA. Furcht also hit .386 at the dish.

Finn brings family ties to the Huskies as well - his brother, Noah Furcht, played in 62 games for Duluth last summer, driving in 39 RBIs with 16 extra-base hits. Furcht continues the streak of Esko natives suiting up for the Huskies and will take the mound this summer before continuing his career at Southern Illinois next fall.

Brent Godina | RHP | UC Riverside

Sophomore right-hander Brent Godina (Lodi, Calif.) will join the Huskies this summer from University of California, Riverside. The Lodi High School product has appeared in two games for the Highlanders this season, tossing two scoreless innings.

Godina capped his prep career with an impressive senior season, earning Co-Offensive League MVP honors after batting .397 with five home runs and 25 RBIs. He was equally effective on the mound, making 12 appearances and finishing with a 6-3 record, a 2.01 ERA, and 80 strikeouts. Godina's experience on both sides of the ball gives the Huskies another competitive arm heading into the 2026 season.

Fans can start planning their 2026 Huskies experience now! 5-Ticket "Pick 'Em" punch cards and 10-Ticket Flex Packs are available on the Tickets tab at duluthhuskies.com, giving you flexible options to catch all the action at Wade Stadium this summer.







