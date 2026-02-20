Pima Pair Set to Reunite in Rochester this Summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With this week's announcements, we're excited to introduce two more additions from Pima Community College: infielder Cooper Kruk and first baseman/pitcher Jackson Glueck. These two will reunite after the spring season and will have great value coming from a solid community college program.

Cooper Kruk, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound freshman out of Tucson, Arizona, has already made a strong impression in his first season of junior college baseball. Through 11 games, Kruk is hitting .343 with three home runs and seven RBIs. One of his standout performances came when he went 2-for-3 at the plate, driving in two runs with a home run and scoring twice. Kruk's early dominance and confidence as a freshman will be a valuable addition to the versatile roster that's been assembled so far.

Joining him is teammate Jackson Glueck, a 6-foot, 215-pound sophomore from Kansas City, Missouri. A left-handed hitter, Glueck has spent the majority of his time at first base, but don't be surprised if you see him take the mound at some point this season. Through 15 games, he's off to a hot start, batting .370 with 15 RBIs and a home run.

Together, Kruk and Glueck bring a gritty, hard-nosed Aztecs mentality that fits perfectly into the Honkers' lineup. With just three months until the first pitch of the Rochester summer league season, the excitement continues to build.







