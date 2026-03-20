Brothers Set to Team up on Honkers Summer Squad

Published on March 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Honkers are excited to welcome two new additions to the roster, each bringing skill sets that will strengthen an already talented group. Today we would like to introduce two ball players from the West. Andrew Grenert and brother Cam Grenert are two athletes who add depth and maturity to a championship roster in the making.

Andrew Grenert, a junior infielder from Scottsdale, Arizona, stands at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds and currently plays at the University of Nevada. Prior to joining the Wolf Pack, Grenert played at Pima Community College, where he hit .278 while showcasing his power and plate discipline with two home runs and 15 walks. After gaining experience at Nevada this past season, Grenert looks to continue his development this summer under the leadership of Jason Jácome.

Also joining the Honkers is younger brother and freshman right-handed pitcher Cam Grenert from Pima Community College. Following along in the Pima pipeline, Cam Grenert has made an immediate impact in his first collegiate season, logging 17.2 innings with a 4.58 ERA and 25 strikeouts. His ability to generate swings and misses adds a valuable edge to the Honkers' bullpen.

With the addition of the Grenert brothers, the Honkers continue to build a well-rounded roster filled with talent, depth, and potential. Both players bring competitive energy and proven ability that will play a key role as the team prepares for a strong summer season.







Northwoods League Stories from March 20, 2026

Brothers Set to Team up on Honkers Summer Squad - Rochester Honkers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.