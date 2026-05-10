Honkers Strengthen Rotation with Three Big Arms

Published on May 10, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The moment is almost here as we are under three weeks from kicking off the summer league season. To add to the excitement, the Rochester Honkers are proud to announce the addition of three new players to the roster. Each comes from a respected program across the country and will play a key role in strengthening the Honkers' pitching staff this summer.

First up is junior pitcher Maclain Roberts from the University of Arizona. Unlike many of his teammates, Roberts has traveled a long way to get here. A native of Auckland, New Zealand, he will make Rochester his home for the summer. Roberts spent his previous two seasons at Pima Community College before transitioning smoothly to Arizona. The 6-foot-5 left-hander has been impressive across 17 appearances, logging 23.0 innings with a solid 3.91 ERA in the highly competitive Big 12 Conference. While there is still room for growth, Roberts has shown the potential to be one of the strongest arms in Rochester's rotation this season.

Next is redshirt freshman Riley Leatherman from the University of North Carolina, one of the premier programs in the country. For Leatherman, this summer will serve as something of a homecoming. He grew up just an hour and a half northwest of Rochester in Maple Grove, Minnesota, and will return to his home state for the season. Coming out of high school, Leatherman was ranked the No. 2 prospect in Minnesota and earned the prestigious "Mr. Baseball" honor. After redshirting his freshman season, he has seen limited action this year at UNC, making his time with the Honkers a valuable opportunity to gain experience and build confidence on the mound.

Lastly, the Honkers welcome right-handed pitcher Jaylen Cream from Crosby, Texas. Cream has enjoyed success at Cameron University, where he has logged 67.0 innings this season while recording 44 strikeouts. His standout performance came in a 7.0- inning outing against Sul Ross St. in which he allowed just three hits, struck out seven, and gave up only two earned runs. Currently holding a 5.37 ERA, Cream brings both experience and upside as he continues to refine his craft. He adds a unique dimension to the pitching staff and will provide valuable depth throughout the summer.

These are three names to watch as the Honkers pursue another Northwoods League championship. Each player brings a different journey, Leatherman returning close to home, Roberts traveling from across the globe, and Cream representing Texas, but all will come together in Rochester with one shared goal: winning.







Northwoods League Stories from May 10, 2026

Honkers Strengthen Rotation with Three Big Arms - Rochester Honkers

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