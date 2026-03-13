Honkers Add Promising Pitching Depth in Latest Signings

Published on March 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new batch of players is being announced today, and this time it's a cluster of arms. This group features a range of talent from junior college to Division I, each bringing tremendous upside to the Honkers' pitching staff.

Christopher Gutierrez joins the Honkers this summer as a 5-foot-11 left-handed pitcher from Cypress, Texas. He currently pitches for the Roadrunners at the University of Texas at San Antonio. So far, Gutierrez has made the most of his opportunities in his freshman season, appearing in 10 games and putting together an impressive start to his college career. Through 6.2 innings pitched, he holds a 1.35 ERA while allowing just two hits. Opposing hitters are batting only .100 against him. Gutierrez has already shown flashes of dominance and could be a major asset for Rochester this summer.

Dylan Hesch is a 6-foot-2 sophomore right-handed pitcher from Verona, Wisconsin, currently pitching for Upper Iowa Peacocks at Upper Iowa University. Hesch gained valuable experience during his freshman season, appearing in 12 games and logging 20.2 innings with 10 strikeouts and a save. Now in his sophomore campaign, he's off to a steady start. Through 16 innings pitched, he owns a 3.38 ERA and has already recorded 16 strikeouts, showing clear growth and development on the mound.

Rounding out the trio is Kyle Tuthill, a sophomore right-hander from Morrisville, Pennsylvania. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Tuthill brings size and experience from the junior college ranks at Harford Fighting Owls of Harford Community College. During his time there, he has already thrown more than 70 collegiate innings. As a freshman, he spent significant time in the starting rotation and even tossed a handful of complete games. Through five appearances this season, Tuthill holds a 4.68 ERA while racking up an impressive 43 strikeouts across 25 innings pitched.

Field manager, Jason Jácome, will have plenty of options with this trio of pitchers. Each arm brings a different look to the staff and the potential to shut down opposing lineups. With their combined upside and development, the Honkers' pitching staff is shaping up to be an exciting group to watch this summer.

And for those still counting down... only 75 days until baseball returns to Mayo Field!







Northwoods League Stories from March 13, 2026

Honkers Add Promising Pitching Depth in Latest Signings - Rochester Honkers

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