Pair of Pitchers Headed to Honkers

Published on May 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







Rochester, Minn. - They say time flies when you're having fun and now the moment is almost here. In less than 30 days, fans will hear the infamous two words "Play ball" echoing over the speakers at Mayo Field. With the season fast approaching, the excitement only continues to build as the Honkers add new talent to the roster, including a pair of pitchers: Jack Gallison and Payne Lochridge.

Payne Lochridge is a 6-foot-1 sophomore right-hander from Salado, Texas. A multi- sport athlete at Salado High School, he lettered in both baseball and golf while also earning Academic All-District honors. Now a student at Southwestern University, Lochridge is majoring in kinesiology with a minor in business. This season with the Pirates, he has logged 20 innings across 15 appearances, recording 16 strikeouts. With increased opportunities on the mound, he'll look to make an impact for the Honkers when called upon.

Also joining the pitching staff is Jack Gallison, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound freshman from Dana Point, California. Gallison is a graduate of Dana Hills High School and now plays at Saddleback College, just minutes from home. It is no surprise that Gallison is where he is today because athleticism runs in the family. His father, Mark, played collegiate basketball at Plymouth State University. While Gallison has seen limited action this spring, he'll have plenty of opportunities to showcase his abilities in a Honkers uniform this summer.

The Honkers are eager to take the field at Mayo Field and kick off a 72-game season. As opening day draws closer, anticipation for the 2026 Northwoods League season continues to rise.







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