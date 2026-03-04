Huskies Add High School Standouts Campbell and Hardcastle to 2026 Roster

DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies continue assembling their 2026 roster with the addition of two standout high school seniors set to join the club following the conclusion of their prep seasons. Kayden Campbell and Dax Hardcastle will bring power, versatility, and strong collegiate commitments to Wade Stadium as they prepare to begin the next chapter of their baseball careers this fall.

Kayden Campbell | INF | HS Senior | Pope HS (GA)

Kayden Campbell, an infielder at Pope High School in Marietta, Georgia, is slated to join the Huskies following the conclusion of his senior season. A Kennesaw, Georgia native, Campbell committed to Ohio State in May of 2025 and will bring a strong prep résumé to Duluth this summer.

Campbell is the younger brother of Kristian Campbell, who suited up for the Huskies during the 2022 season before advancing through the professional ranks. Kristian was named Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America and USA Today in 2024 as a member of the Boston Red Sox organization.

Campbell is slated to bolster the Huskies' infield this summer as he prepares to transition to the collegiate level next fall.

Dax Hardcastle | RHP/INF | HS Senior | St. Mary's HS (CA)

Dax Hardcastle, a right-handed pitcher and infielder from St. Mary's High School in Stockton, California, is committed to join the Huskies after wrapping up his prep career this spring. A member of Mississippi State's 2026 recruiting class, Hardcastle brings power and defensive versatility to Duluth this summer.

As a junior, Hardcastle hit .406 across 32 games while leading his team with eight home runs. He earned First Team All-State honors as an infielder from CalHiSports.com. While seeing limited time on the mound, he has also shown the ability to contribute in multiple roles.

Hardcastle's experience across the infield provides flexibility as he prepares to begin his collegiate career in the SEC next fall.

