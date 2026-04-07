Huskies Add Three Local Players to 2026 Roster

Published on April 7, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







Huskies Add Three Local Players to 2026 Roster

DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies are adding a mix of youth and local talent to their roster for the 2026 season, welcoming two freshmen and returning Carter Boos to the team. Max Berrisford and Sam Haugen join as talented newcomers, while Boos brings experience from last summer. All three players have strong local ties and the potential to make an immediate impact at Wade Stadium this summer.

Max Berrisford | C/INF | Freshman | St. Thomas

Max Berrisford, a catcher and infielder from the University of St. Thomas, is set to join the Duluth Huskies for the 2026 season. A native of Duluth, Minnesota, Berrisford prepped at Marshall High School, where he played alongside current Huskies pitcher Owen Marsolek and was named Class AA All-State in 2025, helping the Hilltoppers reach the state semifinals. He hit .373 last spring, including seven extra-base hits, and also spent part of last summer in the Perfect Game Collegiate League with the Utica Blue Sox, appearing in six games.

This spring, Berrisford has appeared in games for the Tommies and will return to Wade Stadium this summer, reuniting with Owen Marsolek to bring the Marshall Hilltoppers duo back to Duluth.

Carter Boos | RHP | Sophomore | Omaha

Carter Boos, a right-handed pitcher from Omaha, is set to return to the Duluth Huskies for the 2026 season. A sophomore and native of Duluth, Minnesota, Boos prepped at Marshall High School, where he hit .463 as a senior. He spent his freshman collegiate season at Northern Iowa Area Community College (NIACC), appearing in 13 games and finishing with a 2-0 record while striking out 22 across 19.0 innings.

Boos appeared in four games for Duluth down the second-half stretch in 2025, including throwing three scoreless innings on August 3rd in a pivotal win over Eau Claire. This spring, he has made three appearances for the Mavericks and looks to continue building on that success, bringing experience and local roots back to Wade Stadium.

Sam Haugen | OF | Freshman | Minnesota State

Sam Haugen, a freshman outfielder from Minnesota State, is set to join the Duluth Huskies for the 2026 season. A native of Esko, Minnesota, Haugen graduated from Esko High School last spring, where he broke the Minnesota state high school record for career doubles and was named a Class AA All-State selection. He also helped lead Esko to the 2023 Class AA state championship alongside his older brother, Cale.

His older brother, Cale Haugen, played for the Huskies in 2024, and Sam looks forward to continuing the family connection at Wade Stadium.

Fans can start planning their 2026 Huskies experience now! Five-Ticket "Pick 'Em" punch cards and 10-Ticket Flex Packs are available on the Tickets tab at duluthhuskies.com, giving you flexible options to catch all the action at Wade Stadium this summer.







Northwoods League Stories from April 7, 2026

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