Huskies Boost Roster with Trio of Newcomers

Published on March 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies are adding a mix of experience and versatility to their roster for the 2026 season, welcoming three newcomers to the club. Cole McCombs and Manny Dorantes join as talented freshmen, while Devin Doyle brings senior leadership and collegiate experience to bolster the pitching staff this summer.

Devin Doyle | RHP | Senior | Grand View University

Devin Doyle, a right-handed pitcher from Grand View University, is slated to join the Huskies for the 2026 season. The senior brings extensive collegiate experience to the pitching staff and has put together a strong spring campaign heading into the summer.

Doyle has made four starts for Grand View this season, compiling a 3-0 record across 25.1 innings pitched. He has struck out 33 batters while posting a 3.91 ERA, and earned Conference Pitcher of the Week honors on March 16 following a standout performance.

Cole McCombs | RHP | Freshman | Northwest Nazarene

Cole McCombs, a right-handed pitcher from Northwest Nazarene University, is set to join the Huskies for the 2026 season. A native of Scotts Valley, California, McCombs prepped at Harbor High School, where he earned SCCAL First Team All-League honors as both a junior and senior, excelling as a versatile player on the field.

McCombs will add depth to Duluth's pitching staff this summer as he begins his collegiate career with the Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks - a program coming off its most successful season in school history, including a school-record 46 wins and a run to the NCAA Division II National Semifinals.

Manny Dorantes | RHP/INF | San Jacinto College

Manny Dorantes, a freshman from San Jacinto College, is set to join the Huskies for the 2026 season. A native of Castroville, California, Dorantes prepped at Palma High School, where he earned First Team All-Conference honors in the PCAL his senior year and helped lead the team to the CIF Central Coast Section Division I quarterfinals.

Dorantes brings versatility as a two-way player and a competitive pedigree to Duluth's roster this summer as he continues his collegiate career.

Fans can start planning their 2026 Huskies experience now! Five-Ticket "Pick 'Em" punch cards and 10-Ticket Flex Packs are available on the Tickets tab at duluthhuskies.com, giving you flexible options to catch all the action at Wade Stadium this summer.







Northwoods League Stories from March 26, 2026

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