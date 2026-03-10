Experienced Arms Return to Duluth Huskies' Staff

DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies are adding experience back to their pitching staff for the 2026 season as Devin Costa, Joe Gizzi, and Logan Reid all return to the club. Costa and Gizzi were both part of Duluth's second-half playoff run last summer, while Reid contributed during the first half of the season before departing later in the summer.

Devin Costa | RHP | Junior | Morehead State

Devin Costa, a right-handed pitcher from Morehead State, is set to return to the Huskies after contributing out of the bullpen during the 2025 season. The Half Moon Bay, California native logged 16.1 innings for Duluth last summer, finishing with a 3.86 ERA while providing valuable relief depth on the mound.

Costa delivered one of his biggest moments of the season in the Great Plains Championship game, tossing two scoreless innings against Mankato to earn the save. Now a junior at Morehead State, he has made six appearances during the spring season, recording two saves while continuing to work out of the bullpen.

Joe Gizzi | RHP | Junior | UM-Duluth

Joe Gizzi, a right-handed pitcher from the University of Minnesota Duluth, is set to return to the Huskies for the 2026 season. The Woodbury, Minnesota native brings veteran experience to the Huskies' pitching staff, having logged multiple appearances in the league over the past two summers, with Rochester in 2024 and Duluth this past season. Gizzi also contributed in the Huskies' playoff win at La Crosse.

Back at UM-Duluth this spring, the junior has made four appearances for the Bulldogs during the team's spring season, continuing to develop his craft on the mound.

Logan Reid | LHP | R-Freshman | Midland College

Logan Reid, a left-handed pitcher from Midland College, will return to the Huskies for the 2026 Northwoods League season. The Aurora, Colorado native appeared in seven games for Duluth during the first half of last summer, striking out nine batters across 11.1 innings.

Before college, Reid enjoyed a standout high school run in Colorado, earning all-state honors and Centennial Conference Pitcher of the Year recognition while helping lead his team to a CHSAA Class 5A State Championship game appearance.

