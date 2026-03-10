Three University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Sign with Rockers

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Three members of the University of Hawaii baseball team are set to call Green Bay home this summer. Right-handed pitchers Josiah Shipley and Zacary Tenn will be joined by first baseman Josh Martin at Capital Credit Union Park this year.

"We've had a long-standing partnership with Head Coach Rich Hill and the University of Hawaii so we're thrilled to have three more of their players join us this summer," said General Manager John Fanta.

Josiah Shipley - RHP - 6'4"/235 - Redshirt Senior

After missing the 2025 season due to injury, Shipley is back for the Rainbow Warriors this spring and has appeared in two games, spanning 2.1 innings while striking out two batters and not allowing a run. Featuring a mid-90s heater, Shipley spent his 2023 and 2024 seasons at Clackamas Community College in Oregon where he appeared in 23 games during his JUCO career, going 3-4 with a 2.59 ERA and 63 strikeouts over 48.2 innings. He is no stranger to summer baseball as he appeared for the Portland Pickles in the West Coast League where he made 13 appearances out of the bullpen in 2024, notching four saves in 10 innings on the bump, while recording 14 strikeouts. He is a native of Beaverton, Oregon.

Zacary Tenn - RHP - 6'0"/200 - Junior

In three appearances this spring, Tenn has thrown four innings while recording as many strikeouts, out of the bullpen. Last year, he appeared in 17 games for Hawaii, working 20.1 innings while recording 13 strikeouts. As a freshman in 2024, Tenn went 4-0 with a 1.02 ERA, giving up just two runs over 17.2 innings while striking out 12. The No. 1 ranked pitcher in Hawaii and fourth ranked player overall by Perfect Game out of high school, Tenn previously played in the Northwoods League for the Eau Claire Express during the 2024 season. That year he appeared in six games, starting three, and posted a 3.22 ERA with 21 strikeouts spanning 22.1 innings pitched. He is a native of Kailua, O'ahu, Hawaii.

Josh Martin - 1B - 6'0"/205 - Junior

Known for his defensive prowess at first base, the left-handed swinging Martin has appeared in 13 games in his first season at Hawaii this spring. Last summer he played in the Prospect League for the Danville Dans, posting a .281 batting average with four home runs and 22 RBIs in 32 games. His keen eye at the plate was evidenced by walking 20 times while striking out 13, and carrying an on-base percentage of .397. Before joining the Rainbow Warriors, he appeared in 93 games in two seasons at Santa Rosa Junior College, recording a .301 batting average with 107 hits, 84 RBIs, 82 runs scored, and 11 home runs during his time there, also being selected to the All-Big 8 Second Team for his efforts. During his freshman campaign he made only one error in 46 games, spanning 422 total chances. Martin hails from Novato, California.

