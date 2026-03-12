Columbia University Trio to Debut with Rockers in 2026

Published on March 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Three members of the Columbia University baseball team have signed with the Rockers for the upcoming summer. Centerfielder Ben Fishel will be joined by right-handed pitchers Payton Soske and Will Harrigan in Green Bay. Columbia begins a four-game weekend series at South Florida starting this Friday.

Ben Fishel - OF - 5'11"/185 - Sophomore

The fleet footed centerfielder Fishel has appeared in nine games for Columbia to begin his sophomore campaign, posting a .243 average on the young season. He broke onto the scene as a true freshman last year, appearing in 33 games while batting .305 with two home runs and 17 RBI. He is no stranger to summer baseball having competed in the Western Canadian League last year while putting up an impressive stat line. In 47 games, he recorded 70 hits, 12 doubles, five home runs and 26 RBI while stealing 27 bases. His .378 batting average and .484 on-base percentage along with his hit total led the team. A graduate of Tappan Zee High School in Orangeburg, New York, Fishel was a four-year varsity baseball starter. He was named Conference Player of the Year, First Team All-County, and First Team All-State selection his junior and senior seasons. He was also named 2024 All-New York State after posting a .603 batting average with 41 hits in 23 games his senior year.

Payton Soske - RHP - 6'4"/225 - Redshirt Junior

After dealing with injury during the spring of 2025, Soske worked his way back to competition last summer while appearing in three games for the Lakeshore Chinooks in the Northwoods League, recording six strikeouts in 2.2 innings. He has continued his success in the early going this spring, appearing in three games for the Lions while recording six strikeouts and one save across 3.1 innings out of the bullpen. During last weekend's series against West Virginia, Soske recorded a top fastball velocity of 96.4 MPH and looks to be a big part of the Rockers pitching staff this summer. He is a native of Barrington, Illinois.

Will Harrigan - RHP - 5'11"/200 - Junior

Harrigan has joined Soske out of the pen this spring for Columbia, appearing in three games and recording six strikeouts in six innings. In his appearance against West Virginia last weekend, his fastball velocity topped 94.6 MPH which was the third highest on the Columbia staff. Last year he made 14 appearances out of the bullpen for the Lions, recording his first collegiate win at Penn and first collegiate save at Princeton. He previously played in both the Futures Collegiate League and the New England Collegiate League the past two summers, which should be beneficial as he enters his first summer in the Northwoods League. Harrigan hails from Syracuse, New York.

