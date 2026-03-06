Green Bay Rockers Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Single game tickets for the reigning Northwoods League Champion Green Bay Rockers are on sale now! Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is Wednesday, May 27th at 6:35pm against the Wausau Woodchucks.

2026 Single game ticket pricing is as follows:

Home Plate Box (between the dugouts behind home plate)- $20

Drink Rails (rows 7 & 8 chair and stool seating with drink rail)- $20

Outfield Box (outside of the dugouts along the first and third baselines)- $13.75

Bergstrom Backyard Berm (left field grass area providing a perfect spot to sprawl out and enjoy Spring Training style on the comfort of a blanket)- $13.75

Active military personnel and veterans (with proper identification)- $5

Accessible spaces and companion seating is available. Pricing does not include sales tax.

Children 5 and under are always free at the ballpark if they don't require a seat, no matter what area you are enjoying.

Fans can now purchase tickets with all-inclusive amenities as well. The TDS Club is a $52.75 ticket that includes access to the indoor space and reserved outdoor seat, a wristband with three tabs to be used for beer, wine, or cocktails, in addition to a premium all-you-can-eat food assortment available from one hour prior to game time through the end of the 5th inning. The second all-inclusive area available on a single game basis is the Bud Light Party Patio. Bud Light Party Patio tickets include an all-you-can eat ballpark buffet one hour prior to game time through the 5th inning and all-you-can-drink craft and domestic beer through the 7th inning. These tickets are available for $40.50.

Fans may purchase tickets to any of the 36 Rockers home games via three different outlets:

By visiting the SMA Construction Ticket Office at Capital Credit Union Park at 2231 Holmgren Way. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30am-5pm and on game days through the 3rd inning. Via phone by calling 920-497-7225. You will be given three delivery options if utilizing this method. The Rockers can mail your tickets to you for an extra charge, can place your tickets at Will Call to be picked up by you at the stadium any time prior to the game you are attending, or they can be e-mailed to you digitally. By logging onto greenbayrockers.com and placing your order online. There is a service fee for ordering online and your tickets can be printed at home, mailed, or placed at Will Call at the stadium for pick-up. Click HERE to purchase now.

The Rockers have two Guaranteed Giveaway Ticket Packages for the 2026 season available now. Each package includes a ticket to every listed game plus the guaranteed giveaway item featured that day.

Leisure Ticket Package- $75

- May 27, 2026 - Championship Blanket - Presented by

John's Refrigeration

- May 31, 2026 - Rockers Bag Chair - Presented by

Pep's Drafthaus

- July 17, 2026 - Light Up Glass - Presented by

Pepsi in the 920

Purchase Here: https://tinyurl.com/LeisurePackage

Trinket Ticket Package- $75

- May 29, 2026 - Rockin Booyah Frogs Nesting Doll Set - Presented by

RODAC, LLC

- July 11, 2026 - Cribbage Board - Presented by

Integrity Decking LLC

- July 19, 2026 - Championship Rings Toothbrush Holder - Presented by

TDS Telecommunications LLC

Purchase Here: https://tinyurl.com/TrinketPackage

This season fans are encouraged to keep their ticket stubs to present at Stadium View Sports Bar, Grill & Banquet Hall following all Rockers home games. This year's ticket back features a 'One Free Drink with Any Purchase' offer courtesy of Stadium View, located on Holmgren Way down the street from Capital Credit Union Park.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Single game tickets go on sale Friday, March 6th. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







