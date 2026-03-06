Battle Creek Battle Jacks and Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame Announce Partnership Celebrating Battle Creek Baseball History

Published on March 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release







BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame and the Northwoods League's Battle Creek Battle Jacks have signed a formal partnership agreement recognizing the Battle Jacks and MCCU Field at C.O. Brown Stadium in Bailey Park as approved partners of the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame was established in 2015 at Jackson® Field'Ãâ¢, home of the Lansing Lugnuts, with the mission of honoring the state's baseball heroes of yesterday, celebrating the national pastime today, and inspiring the baseball fans of tomorrow.

As the Home of Southwest Michigan Baseball, the Battle Creek Battle Jacks will collaborate with the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame to preserve, celebrate and amplify Battle Creek's significant role in the history of baseball across amateur, semipro, and professional eras.

"Battle Creek has played a meaningful role in the history of baseball, not just in Southwest Michigan but nationally," said Battle Creek Battle Jacks owner Scott Miles. "From Negro League barnstorming stops and Jackie Robinson's 1950 visit, to Harry Caray's first baseball play-by-play broadcast and Derek Jeter signing his first Yankees contract here, this city has been a place where professional and premier amateur baseball have meaningfully intersected for generations. That story deserves to be celebrated and preserved.

"We are proud to partner with the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame to honor that legacy and bring it to life for a new generation of fans." "The Lansing Lugnuts are incredibly proud of the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame and what it represents in our state," said Lugnuts general manager Zac Clark. "We believe the history of our game in our state is something that should be shared far and wide, so this partnership with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks is incredibly exciting. We know that the Battle Jacks will be amazing partners and stewards of this incredible piece of baseball history in our state and we look forward to seeing this come to life in Battle Creek." Battle Creek's historic baseball legacy includes a longstanding reputation as a premier amateur baseball destination, hosting major regional tournaments and state tournaments, and serving as a gathering place for top-level competition throughout the 20th century.

Battle Creek has hosted:

- the Battle Creek Belles, part of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

- Negro League barnstorming, bringing some of the greatest players in baseball history to Southwest Michigan during segregation-era baseball.

- Harry Caray's first baseball play-by-play broadcasts during a semipro tournament, in which he first used his trademark call, "Holy cow!"

- Derek Jeter signing his first professional contract with the New York Yankees, held at C.O. Brown Stadium.

- decades of affiliated Minor League Baseball

- a continuous thread of amateur, collegiate and professional baseball that has positioned Battle Creek as a central hub in the geography of Southwest Michigan baseball.

The partnership between the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame and the Battle Creek Battle Jacks will extend through stadium exhibits, heritage nights, a historical content series, and in-stadium storytelling initiatives throughout the 2026 season and beyond.

For further information on the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame, please visit michiganbaseballhall.org. For further information on the Battle Jacks, please visit battlejacksbaseball.com.







Northwoods League Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.