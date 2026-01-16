New Era, New Tagline - Battle Jacks Are the Home of Southwest Michigan Baseball

Published on January 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release







Battle Creek, Mich. - The Battle Creek Battle Jacks today announced a new official tagline that will guide the organization into its next chapter, while also previewing plans for a Southwest Michigan alternate identity to be introduced during the 2026 season.

As the Battle Jacks prepare to enter its fifth season since the rebrand from the "Bombers", the announcement reflects a moment of reflection, pride, and purpose for the organization and the community it serves.

Beginning in 2026, the Battle Jacks will officially carry the tagline: Battle Creek Battle Jacks.

Home of Southwest Michigan Baseball. The new identity represents more than a branding update. It signals a renewed commitment to Battle Creek, recognition of the city's deep baseball roots, and a long-term vision that positions the ballpark as the gathering place for baseball fans across the entire Southwest Michigan region.

"This moment is about clarity," said Owner and President Scott Miles. "Southwest Michigan is the region we serve. Battle Creek is the home that defines it. Our ballpark stands on some of the most historic baseball grounds in the Midwest. Hall of Famers played here in their early years. Generations of families have come through this park. Past teams wore Southwest Michigan across their chests because Battle Creek had earned that identity." A Home Built on History Baseball in Battle Creek did not begin with the Battle Jacks.

For decades, Bailey Park and historic C.O. Brown Stadium in Battle Creek have stood among the Midwest's most important amateur baseball venues. Long before the Battle Jacks took the field, the park hosted professional baseball, championship teams, and a who's who of Michigan baseball royalty. From future Hall of Famers like Derek Jeter and John Smoltz in the earliest

stages of their careers to countless unforgettable summer nights, the ballpark helped shape the baseball culture of Michigan.

Families traveled from communities across Southwest Michigan to watch the game played here.

Players grew up dreaming of stepping onto this field. Teams proudly represented not just a city, but an entire region.

Calling Battle Creek the Home of Southwest Michigan Baseball is not a marketing slogan. It is recognition of what has already been true for generations.

"This ballpark is sacred ground," Miles said. "When you walk into Bailey Park, you feel the history. Our responsibility is to protect that legacy while building something that honors it and carries it forward." A Natural Evolution in Year Five When the Battle Jacks rebranded in 2021, the team's original tagline, Fans Best Friend, captured the warmth, accessibility, and family-first spirit that defined the franchise's early years.

That identity will continue to serve a meaningful purpose within the organization.

"That foundation mattered," said General Manager Sam Connell. "As a young organization, that identity helped us build trust and connection. It reflected who we were at that moment." Now entering the fifth season, the organization has grown, expectations have grown, and the role the team plays in the community and across the region has grown as well.

"Everything we hope to accomplish in Southwest Michigan starts with the pride and passion of our home here in Battle Creek," Connell said. "This new tagline reflects the responsibility we carry and the standard we want to set moving forward." What 'Home' Means Today Declaring Battle Creek the Home of Southwest Michigan Baseball is not about expanding away from the city. It is about strengthening it.

Under new ownership and front office leadership, the Battle Jacks are investing in every aspect of the experience, from ballpark atmosphere to community engagement and long-term baseball development.

Fans will see this commitment reflected through continued investment into MCCU Field at C.O.

Brown stadium in Bailey Park through the fan experience, elevated food and beverage offerings and hospitality, deeper partnerships with schools and youth programs, a renewed focus on tradition, storytelling, and atmosphere, and a growing connection between Battle Creek and surrounding communities.

"Our goal is to make every visit feel like coming home," Connell said. "Whether you're from Battle Creek or anywhere in Southwest Michigan, this has always been your ballpark." Looking Ahead: A Southwest Michigan Alternate Identity Alongside the new tagline, the Battle Jacks also announced plans to introduce a Southwest Michigan alternate identity during the 2026 season.

The alternate identity will celebrate Battle Creek and its role within the broader region, offering fans a new way to express regional pride while remaining rooted in the Battle Jacks' core brand.

"This is not a replacement for who we are," Connell said. "Battle Creek will always be our home.

This is about honoring the region that has filled these stands, supported this park, and made baseball here what it is." Details around the alternate name, branding, and on-field usage will be announced in the coming weeks, with opportunities for fan involvement as part of the process.

Building the Future From a Historic Home As the organization looks ahead to 2026 and beyond, the new tagline will guide how the Battle Jacks show up on the field, in the community, and across Southwest Michigan.

"This is about building something that lasts," Connell said. "Battle Creek has an incredible baseball story, and we are committed to honoring it while creating a future that Southwest Michigan can be proud to call home." Battle Creek is the foundation.

Southwest Michigan is the family.

And MCCU Field at C.O. Brown Stadium is where it all comes together.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.