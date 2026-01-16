Pair of Creighton Blue Jays Set to Join the Flock

ROCHESTER, Minn. A pair of Creighton Bluejays will join forces in Rochester this summer as the Honkers add two incoming freshmen from the Big East Conference to their 2026 roster. Catcher Nick Bowron and infielder Seth Thompson bring power, athleticism, and familiarity with the area as they prepare for their first collegiate seasons.

Bowron, a 6-foot-3 catcher and Rochester native, returns home to suit up for the Honkers after earning a Division I offer from Creighton. A product of Rochester Lourdes High School, Bowron showcased his power early, belting six home runs in his first 11 games as a senior. Known as a relentless worker behind the plate, Bowron's return places him back in his routine of lifting at Rochester Batting Practice and taking batting practice at The Yard before heading to Mayo Field to fine-tune his swing. Honkers fans can expect a strong defensive presence and leadership behind home plate this summer.

Joining him is 6-foot-2 infielder Seth Thompson, who hails from Northfield, Minnesota only 55 miles north of Rochester. A standout shortstop at Northfield High School, Thompson helped lead his team to an 18-6 record during his senior season. He finished the year batting .400 with six home runs and 29 RBIs, earning all-state honors while establishing himself as a reliable bat and athletic defender up the middle.

With the season just 131 days away, a pair of Bluejays from Omaha will soon trade the Big East for the Northwoods League flying back to Minnesota to become Honkers for the summer.







