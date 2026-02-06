Fab Four from Pacific Heading to Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Honkers are welcoming a strong West Coast presence this summer, as four players from the University of the Pacific make their way to Med City. The group features two pitchers, an infielder, and an outfielder: Justin Iglesias, Nathen Nino, Robert Orr, and JT Shank. These young men bring built-in chemistry and versatility to Rochester's roster.

Justin Iglesias is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound sophomore right-hander from Castro Valley, California. As a freshman with Pacific, Iglesias gained valuable experience, appearing in 20 games with two starts. He finished the season with a 2-1 record and a 6.84 ERA, with his longest outing coming against Cal State. Iglesias will look to continue developing and refining his craft with the Honkers this summer.

Rochester will also add another experienced right-handed arm in Nathen Nino. A Fresno, California native, Nino is a redshirt senior who brings a wealth of experience after competing at Fresno City College before joining the Tigers. In his redshirt junior season at Pacific, Nino nearly doubled his production from the previous year, appearing in 17 games with four starts. Over 29.1 innings pitched, he recorded 24 strikeouts, including five in his Tigers debut.

The Honkers are also adding a versatile athlete in Robert Orr. While Orr is expected to see time as an infielder, he is no stranger to the mound. A true jack-of-all-trades, Orr spent much of his freshman season pitching at San Joaquin Delta College before transitioning into a utility role during his sophomore year with the Pacific Tigers. In 24 at- bats, he collected five hits, including a home run.

Rounding out the group is JT Shank, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound redshirt sophomore from Colorado. While Shank did not compete during his sophomore season, he made an impact as a freshman, appearing in 34 games and starting 18. He tallied 14 hits in 75 at-bats, showcasing his ability to contribute offensively.

This group of Tigers is set to make an exciting move to the Midwest, giving Rochester a blend of talent, versatility, and West Coast Conference experience as the Honkers prepare for the summer season.







