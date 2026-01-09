Roster Building Begins with Trio of Talented Hurlers

Rochester, MINN. - The countdown to the 2026 Rochester Honkers Summer League season is officially underway, with just 138 days remaining until Opening Day. As preparations continue, the Honkers are excited to announce the addition of three talented pitchers to the roster: returning right-hander Ian Regal and newcomers Peyton Huff and Jason Gerfers.

Honkers fans will see a familiar face in the rotation this summer as Rochester native Ian Regal returns for his second season with the Honkers following a solid 2025 campaign. The 6-foot-2 left-hander began his collegiate career as a red shirt at Nebraska before transferring to Butler, where he currently competes. Regal appeared in eight games last summer for Rochester, posting a 1-1 record while establishing himself as a dependable arm on the mound. His experience and familiarity with the organization will bring valuable leadership to the Honkers' pitching staff in 2026.

Peyton Huff joins the Honkers from Plano, Texas, bringing two years of collegiate experience. A right-handed pitcher, Huff spent two standout seasons with the Southern Jaguars before transferring to Sam Houston State, where he will have two years of eligibility remaining. Known for his reliability out of the bullpen, Huff appeared in 27 games and posted 42 strikeouts in his 34.1 innings of work. His stellar performance throughout the season earned him second team all-SWAC honors as a reliever in 2025.

Rounding out the trio is Jason Gerfers, a 6-foot-2 freshman from Calimesa, California. Gerfers will attend Long Beach State while competing for the Honkers this summer. Ranked as the 32nd-best player in California coming out of high school, he enjoyed tremendous success on the mound, losing just six games over two seasons. During his senior year, Gerfers posted a 4-0 record with a 1.20 ERA, making him an exciting addition for Honkers fans.







