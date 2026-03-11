Rockers Announce 'Rock the Bracket' Bud Light Party Patio Promotion

Published on March 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - When the calendar turns to March, everyone starts to think about spring, baseball, and a little basketball tournament that takes place during that time. The Green Bay Rockers are excited to announce a ticket promotion that combines the fun of Rockers baseball with the thrill of the tournament. Starting today through 8am March 19th, or while supplies last, fans will have the opportunity to purchase a Bud Light Party Patio Six Pack and receive a team to follow in March. Every time your team advances a round in the tournament, you win prizes, with a total prize value of over $1,000 if your team goes all the way. There are only 64 teams so a limited number of spots to claim!

"This is the fourth annual Rock the Bracket Challenge, and we found our fans love it and it gets them fired up for Opening Day," said Director of Ticket Sales Andrew Johnson. "Not only do you save money for an awesome area of the ballpark, you also have a little extra fun cheering for your team in the tournament. Even if they lose in the first round, you still win with a great ticket deal and a gift from Bud Light."

The Bud Light Party Patio really brings the fun to every Rockers game at Capital Credit Union Park! Each ticket for the area includes all-you-can eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, side dish, potato chips, cookies and condiments through the 5th inning and unlimited craft and domestic beer, hard seltzer (for fans 21+) and Pepsi products through the 7th inning. A ticket for the Bud Light Party Patio is typically $40.50, but fans can get 6 vouchers to use when they want in 2026 for only $32 per game ($191 total plus tax) with this Bud Light Party Patio Six Pack promotion.

In addition to great savings, fans are eligible to win prizes courtesy of Bud Light, Epic Event Center, and the Green Bay Rockers. By purchasing the Bud Light Party Patio Six Pack, fans will receive a Bud Light gift courtesy of Dean Distributing. Every time your team advances a round, you win another prize. Round 1 winners receive a Rockers can koozie. Round 2 winners will receive a pair of GA tickets to a future show at Epic Event Center, some exceptions apply, based on show availability. Round 3 winners will receive a Rockers t-shirt. If your team is one of the last 4 teams remaining, you would receive a $100 Capital Credit Union Park Gift card. The two teams that make it to the final game will receive 4 Club Level tickets ($211 value). The grand prize winner will win a Rodac Suite for up to 10 people for a 2026 Rockers game ($750 value). If you add up all the prizes, the grand prize winner will take home over $1000 worth of fun!

The six vouchers that come with the package can be used however the purchaser wants. They will be able to be redeemed online, or by stopping by the SMA Construction Ticket Office at Capital Credit Union Park, which is located at 2231 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI 54313 or by calling the office at 920-497-7225.

No purchase is necessary. To sign up to win a Bud Light Party Patio Six Pack, fill out the form in the news story at greenbayrockers.com.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are also available. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.