Hometown Hero Dave St. Peter Returns to Bismarck for Twins Night

Published on March 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







Former Minnesota Twins President and Bismarck native Dave St. Peter has signed a one-day contract as President of the Bismarck Larks. St. Peter will join the organization on Thursday, June 25, 2026, for Twins Night, a game designed to honor the city's baseball history and celebrate youth baseball.

St. Peter, who spent 22 years as president of the Minnesota Twins before transitioning into a strategic advisor role with the club in March 2025, has already made several major decisions that will shape the night at the ballpark.

Twins Legend to Manage Team

First, St. Peter has made a key hire, naming Twins legend Tim Laudner as the manager for the night. Laudner will set the lineup, coach third base, and make pitching changes.

Laudner was a catcher with the Minnesota Twins in the 1980s, winning the 1987 World Series title as the team's primary backstop. After his playing career, Laudner has served as a pre- and postgame analyst for Twins broadcasts.

Larks to Play as Bismarck-Mandan Pards

Second, the team will take on a historic identity. For one night only, the Larks will play as the Bismarck-Mandan Pards, the Minnesota Twins Class C affiliate that called Bismarck home from 1962-1964.

Game-presenting sponsor Dakota Community Bank & Trust has added a special jersey auction to Twins Night to further celebrate Bismarck's history and benefit youth athletes.

Players will wear throwback Pards jerseys and hats, featuring a nod to the Twins' iconic colors and celebrating the team that played in Bismarck 60 years ago. Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off after the game. Proceeds will benefit the Larks Community FUNd, which supports youth education and sports programs throughout the region.

St. Peter Offers 100 Free VIP Tickets to Youth Baseball Players

Finally, St. Peter has declared that youth baseball players will receive a free ticket to the game. In a personal gesture of gratitude to his hometown community, he has committed to covering the cost of 100 youth grandstand tickets and offering a VIP experience to the game.

Youth baseball players in Bismarck, Mandan, and Lincoln can click here to submit the name of their organization/team and number of tickets requested for the chance to receive a free VIP ticket. All youth players must be accompanied by a paying adult and VIP tickets are limited to 100 for the best possible experience. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The VIP experience includes:

A meet & greet with Dave St. Peter before the game

Meeting Larks players during batting practice

Shagging balls during batting practice

Taking the field with the team

Participating in special pre-game activities

Submit for Free VIP Ticket

"Bringing Dave back to Bismarck to celebrate his career and legacy, while giving back to youth players, is the ultimate way for the Larks to do something truly meaningful in our 10th year," Rob Williamson, Larks President, said. "Although Dave will be kicking me out of the job for the day, I can't wait for this moment to celebrate his career, baseball history, and the power of bringing the community together. It will be a night to meet legends, to dream big, and to feel like a kid in the grandstands once again."

Twins Night will blend history, hometown pride, and community celebration, bringing together generations of baseball fans to honor the past while supporting the future of the game in Bismarck-Mandan.

Ticket Information

With the bleachers reserved for youth baseball players, the only way to guarantee tickets to Twins Night is with a SCHEELS Reserved Plan. Pards Night is a featured night in the 4-Game and 7-Game Plan packages, which also include a post-game drone show, and a fireworks night.







Hometown Hero Dave St. Peter Returns to Bismarck for Twins Night - Bismarck Larks

