Bismarck Larks Add Third Drone Show to 10th Anniversary Season Lineup

Published on March 3, 2026

The celebration continues to grow for the Bismarck Larks' milestone 10th Anniversary season. After overwhelming demand and two previously announced drone shows selling out all box seats, the Bismarck Larks are proud to announce the addition of a third post-game drone show, presented by New Vision Security, to this summer's entertainment lineup.

What began as a special anniversary feature has quickly become one of the most anticipated experiences of the season, prompting the Larks and New Vision Security to expand the celebrations and give even more fans the chance to witness the night sky come alive above the ballpark.

"This anniversary season is about creating unforgettable moments for our community," Larks President Rob Williamson said. "When we saw how quickly fans responded to the first two drone shows, we knew we had to find a way to bring another one to Bismarck. Thanks to our new partnership with New Vision Security, we're able to make that happen."

VIP Experience Giveaway

The Larks are now looking for one fan to serve as the Official Drone Show Commander on this night. This VIP fan will join us on the field to lead the crowd in a countdown, push the ceremonial "launch button," and watch the entire show from the field alongside Larks players and coaches. This exclusive behind-the-scenes experience will be a moment to remember.

All Flock Members (Reserved and Premium Plan ticket holders) will be automatically entered to win the role of the Official Drone Show Commander. Other fans can enter by submitting here. The winner will be announced Tuesday, March 10.

Tickets to the third drone show of the season can only be guaranteed with a Larks Reserved 4-Game or 7-Game Plan. All other bleacher or party deck tickets will be sold to groups. Interested groups can submit to receive more information about reserving group outing space or scheduling fundraising opportunities with the Larks here.

If single bleacher seats are available to this night, fans can join the single game priority list.

The Larks kick-off Season 10, the Next Great Xpedition, at home on Monday, May 25, 2026.







