Luke Vera Named Bucks Play-By-Play Announcer

Published on March 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced Luke Vera as the team's play-by-play broadcaster for the 2026 season. Vera, who resides in Des Moines, Iowa, will be on the air for all of the team's home broadcasts which will air FloSports' FloCollege platform.

Originally from Des Moines, Iowa, Luke graduated from St. Ambrose University in December of 2024 with a Bachelor of Arts in Digital Media Production and Sports Management. Last summer, he served as the broadcast/media relations intern for the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Before joining the Kernels, he called high school baseball and softball for the Raccoon Valley Radio Network in Perry, Iowa.

"I'm thrilled to join the Waterloo Bucks this season as the team's play-by-play broadcaster," said Vera. "I have looked forward to Opening Day every year since I started playing at four years old, and this year is extra special! I can't wait to get behind the microphone to bring the story of the season to the Waterloo community and Bucks fans everywhere from inside Riverfront Stadium!"

FloCollege is now available on nearly all TVs and streaming platforms in the U.S. and Canada including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, and VIZIO. It is also available via web, mobile apps (iOS and Android). FloCollege subscription options include both monthly and annual plans, with special pricing available to users with a .edu email address. For more information, visit www.FloCollege.com.







Northwoods League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.