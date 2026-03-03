Cecil Fielder Signs 1-Day Coaching Contract with Kalamazoo Growlers

Published on March 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







[KALAMAZOO, MI] - The Kalamazoo Growlers have signed three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and fan-favorite Cecil Fielder to a one-day coaching contract for Friday, July 31 at Homer Stryker Field.

Fielder will set the starting lineup, coach first base and lead game preparation as the Growlers take on the newly formed Richmond Flying Mummies.

Cecil Fielder will do a meet & greet with fans and the community can enjoy a postgame fireworks show.

Fielder will also do a Meet & Greet with members of the Jr. Growlers program - the official youth travel baseball program for players 8-18U based in the greater-Kalamazoo area.

The Growlers previously hosted Brandon Inge Night at the Ballpark on July 10, 2025, and hosted a record-setting attendance and held the longest Meet & Greet line at Homer Stryker Field, taking nearly two hours. Inge stayed to sign and meet every fan following the game.

"Cecil Fielder is a World Series Champion and we're grateful that he's choosing to come to Kalamazoo for one game this summer," Growlers Owner Brian Colopy said. "He means so much to the Michigan baseball community and he's going to coach our players, talk to the Jr Growlers, which is memorable for the kids and then meet the amazing Growlers fans that come out to see him."

Fans who are interested in attending the game on Friday, July 31 at Homer Stryker Field are encouraged to secure a Meijer 5-Game Miniplan ($25/ticket). These tickets receive all-inclusive food for two hours, a replica jersey and hat, seating in the 100 level with extended leg room + food/drink rail, and the option to flex all five tickets on the same game or use them for multiple games.







