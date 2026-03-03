Dock Spiders Announce Full Promotional Calendar

FOND DU LAC, WI - The 2026 Fond du Lac Dock Spiders promotional schedule has something for everyone! The home slate features 14 giveaway items, Daily Specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, live music, and gameday themes. Without further ado, see below for the 2026 promotional schedule in its entirety!

MAY

Sunday, May 24 - Dock Spiders Fan Fest with Exhibition Game presented by Horicon Bank: Fans can meet the 2026 team at this event that will feature FREE admission, an exhibition game, Team Store specials, and a post-game player autograph session presented by Kwik Trip. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Wednesday, May 27 - Opening Night: All fans will receive a 2026 Magnet Schedule presented by Fox Valley Savings Bank.

Sunday, May 31 - Reversible Bucket Hat Giveaway: Don't miss this unique, fan-favorite Dock Spiders giveaway item for the first 500 fans courtesy of Horicon Bank!

JUNE

Monday, June 1 - Weather Day: Meteorologists from WFRV-TV Channel 5 will be on hand to educate young fans on all things weather in a pre-game presentation.

Tuesday, June 2 - I-41 Showdown presented by Holiday Automotive: The Dock Spiders will host the Green Bay Rockers in the fifth annual I-41 Showdown at Neuroscience Group Field, home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. All seating bowl seats will be $5, courtesy of WFRV-TV Channel 5.

Friday, June 5 - Faith & Family Night: Celebrate the start of summer with faith and family. Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union.

Saturday, June 6 (Game 1, 11:35 a.m.) - Princess Day & Scout Day: Some of your favorite princess characters will be available for meet and greet opportunities and a special pre-game tea party! Be on the lookout for special ticket package information. Plus, give your troop an experience they will never forget! All scout groups are invited to participate in a pre-game parade around the warning track and are encouraged to wear their vest, uniform, and bring a troop banner. Scout Day packages include a one-of-a-kind Dock Spiders patch and pre-game field visit.

Saturday, June 6 (Game 2, 6:35 p.m.) - Paws at the Park Night & Mousepad Giveaway: Cats AND Dogs will be allowed (on separate sides of the ballpark, of course!) presented by 1450 KFIZ and 107.1 The Bull. Plus, the first 500 fans will receive a retro-themed mousepad courtesy of Envision Greater Fond du Lac.

Monday, June 8 - Kids Opening Night: Kick-off summer vacation in style at the ballpark! Kids will be selected for all on-field activities, a lucky child will serve as PA announcer for an inning, and more surprises during the game!

Monday, June 15 - Caleb Durbin Jersey Relic Card Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive a Caleb Durbin Jersey Relic Card courtesy of Real Sportscards.

Wednesday, June 17 - Medical Professionals Night: The community will offer a giant 'Thank You' to area medical professionals with a ticket special courtesy of SSM Health.

Thursday, June 18 - June Dairy Month Celebration: Celebrate National Dairy Month and Wisconsin's link to the industry with special dairy-themed pre-game activities and product samples.

Sunday, June 21 - Father's Day - Adjustable Hat Giveaway: The first 500 fans in attendance will receive an adjustable hat courtesy of TDS.

Monday, June 22 - Host Family Appreciation Night: The Dock Spiders will say "Thank You" to Host Families for their passion and support throughout the season.

Thursday, June 25 - Brick Builders Night with Character Appearance - Celebrate the building blocks that can build just about anything you can imagine. There will be bricks available to help brainstorms your future builds presented by Schumacher Construction. Plus, characters will make a special appearance!

Saturday, June 27 - Lake Winnebago Shantymen Night & Beach Towel Giveaway: The Dock Spiders will celebrate Wisconsin winter culture for one game with specialty uniforms and a Shantymen Beach Towel for the first 500 fans courtesy of Destination Lake Winnebago Region.

Sunday, June 28 - Pint Glass Giveaway: The first 500 adults 21 and over will receive a commemorative 10 Seasons Dock Spiders pint glass courtesy of Busch Light.

JULY

Thursday, July 2 - Caleb Durbin Jersey Giveaway: All fans through the gates will receive a Caleb Durbin replica jersey courtesy of Fond du Lac Beer Company. Last season, Durbin became the first former Dock Spider to play for the Milwaukee Brewers!

Friday, July 3 - Comic Book Heroes Night & Post-Game Fireworks: Sometimes you can meet your heroes! Your favorite comic book characters will be on-hand for photos and meet and greet opportunities. Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Culver's.

Sunday, July 5 - Can Koozie Giveaway & Military Appreciation Day: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a can koozie, courtesy of Carbliss. Plus, all active and retired military personnel will receive a complimentary ticket for the day's game.

Friday, July 10 - Caleb Durbin Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Caleb Durbin bobblehead courtesy of Silica For Your Home. Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Lamers Bus Lines.

Sunday, July 12 - 2025 Draft Class and MLB Debuts Card Set Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive a 2025 Draft Class and MLB Debuts card set giveaway courtesy of LEB Insurance Group. Cards in the set include Trey Seeley (2022), Ethan Cole (2024-25), Caleb Durbin (2020-21), Chandler Simpson (2021), Ryan Bergert (2020), Tim Elko (2019-20), and Ryan Ritter (2020).

Tuesday, July 14 - Girls Night Out & Live Music: In addition to our $2 Tuesday specials, additional drink offers will be available at the ballpark courtesy of Quest Interiors. Plus, all fans can enjoy live music by D. Willy and the Souvenirs before and after the game!

Thursday, July 16 - Hispanic Heritage & Arañas de Muelle Night: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage with Arañas de Muelle de Fond du Lac. Players and coaches will wear special alternate jerseys and hats. Hats will be available for purchase in the Team Store and jerseys will be available via auction to benefit the Moraine Park Foundation.

Friday, July 17 - Weaver's Birthday Party: The night will be all about celebrating our loveable mascot's birthday with all his mascot friends from around the area, presented by Empeople Credit Union. Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks!

Sunday, July 19 - Short Sleeve Hoodie Giveaway & Specialty Jersey Auction: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a short sleeve hoodie courtesy of SSM Health. Plus, all fans will have the opportunity to bid on the game-worn retro-themed jerseys to benefit the Agnesian HealthCare Foundation.

Saturday, July 25 - Star Wars Night & Specialty Jersey Auction: The Force will be strong on this night! Dock Spiders players and coaches will take the field in Han Solo-themed Star Wars jerseys! These game worn jerseys will be available via auction and will benefit The Arc Fond du Lac.

Monday, July 27 - Can Koozie Giveaway & Racing Night: Check out Jordan Wick Racing and other local racing team cars by celebrating speed at the ballpark. Plus, the first 500 fans will receive a can koozie presented by Carbliss.

Tuesday, July 28 - Dinosaur Night: Hold on to your butts! You won't want to miss the dino-themed characters roaming the ballpark!

AUGUST

Sunday, August 2 - Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Day & Draw String Bag Giveaway: The Dock Spiders will say "Thank You" to Season Ticket Holders for their passion and support throughout the season. Plus, the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a draw string bag courtesy of MLB Network.

Wednesday, August 5 - Local Heroes Night with Touch-A-Truck - The Dock Spiders will honor area police officers, fire fighters, and first responders. Show up early to see all the great trucks and vehicles in our community!

Saturday, August 8 - Fan Appreciation Night: Join us as we show our appreciation with drawings and surprises for the final home game of the regular season.

The Dock Spiders will begin their 10 th season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2026. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







