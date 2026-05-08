Rockers Announce New WorkMoney Family Section

Published on May 8, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - With less than three weeks until Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park, the Rockers have announced a new partnership with the non-profit WorkMoney to provide even more value to fans enjoying Rockers baseball this summer. Section 106 will be known as the WorkMoney Family Section, and fans will be able to purchase four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for only $44 to any Rockers games this summer. This is not an alcohol-free section but a perfect option for families or groups of four or more looking for a great deal.

"WorkMoney's purpose is to help families and individuals save money, take control, and plan ahead with their finances. We know budgets are a little tight right now, so this partnership is a home run where we're able to provide a great value for families looking for fun in Northeast Wisconsin" said Brian Kuklinski, Director of Partnerships.

Fans looking to take advantage of this deal will easily be able to access it on the Rockers Single Game Tickets pages on their website, which can be accessed. They will see the WorkMoney logo and explanation of the deal for each game and just need to click on the green Find Tickets button to access the seats. There is a minimum of four tickets to receive the deal and additional tickets including a hot dog and soda can be added on for $11 each. When fans arrive at the ballpark, they can go to Auto Select Fan Services on the main concourse to collect their hot dog and soda voucher to redeem at any concessions stand at Capital Credit Union Park.

If you're looking to spend all summer at Capital Credit Union Park, full and half season ticket packages are also available for box seats (Sections 104-124), the TDS Club, and the Rodac Suites. Mini plans including the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Pack, TDS Club Pick 5 Pass, and Bud Light Party Patio 6 Pack are also available. To purchase tickets, visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







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