Minnesota Native and Two Power Arms Join 2026 Huskies

Published on May 8, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies continue to round out the 2026 roster with the addition of three talented newcomers. Right-handed pitchers Pierce Anderson and Cameron Johnson join the pitching staff, while versatile freshman Blake Eckerle adds depth to the Huskies' lineup and defense.

Pierce Anderson | RHP | Junior | Grand View

Pierce Anderson, a right-handed pitcher from Grand View University, joins the Duluth Huskies for the 2026 season. A junior from Johnston, Iowa, Anderson was dominant this spring, posting a 1.00 ERA and striking out 17 batters across just 9.0 innings of work in seven appearances.

Before Grand View, Anderson spent two seasons at Kirkwood Community College, where he logged 42 strikeouts over 26.0 innings. A proven winner, he secured back-to-back state championships at Johnston High School. During his junior season, he threw 6.0 innings in the state title game, allowing only one earned run to lead his team to victory.

Blake Eckerle | C/UTL | Freshman | Utah

Blake Eckerle, a catcher/utility player from the University of Utah, joins the Duluth Huskies for the 2026 season. A freshman from White Bear Lake, Minnesota, Eckerle returns to his home state for the summer after a strong collegiate debut in the Big 12.

Eckerle has appeared in 20 games for the Utes this spring, hitting .275 across 40 at-bats. Blake was a 2025 "Mr. Baseball" finalist in Minnesota after hitting .455 as a senior at White Bear Lake Area High School. A standout multi-sport athlete, he also excelled on the ice for the Bears, recording 14 goals and 34 total points during his senior hockey season. He provides the Huskies with a high-upside bat and the ability to contribute at multiple defensive positions.

Cameron Johnson | RHP | R-Freshman | McLennan

Cameron Johnson, a right-handed pitcher from McLennan Community College, is set to join the Duluth Huskies for the 2026 campaign. A redshirt freshman from Waco, Texas, Johnson has been a consistent force in the Highlanders' bullpen this spring.

Through 17 appearances, Johnson has logged 19.1 innings, striking out 20 batters while showing elite command with only three walks issued. A product of Midway High School, he recorded a stellar 29-2 pitching record with a 1.15 ERA during his prep career. The 6-foot-5 righty brings a physical presence to the mound and looks to bolster the Huskies' pitching depth this summer.

The 2026 Home Opener at Wade Stadium is just three weeks away! Join us Friday, May 29, at 6:35 PM as the Huskies take on La Crosse. Fans can secure their seats for Opening Night and all the action this summer by visiting the Tickets tab at duluthhuskies.com.







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