Duluth Huskies Invite Community Partners: Promotional Events

Published on April 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







The Huskies are gearing up for an exciting 2026 season at Wade Stadium-and we are calling on local businesses, organizations, and community groups to be part of it.

This summer's promotional lineup is designed to bring the Twin Ports community together through fun, interactive, and family-friendly experiences. From themed game nights to hands-on events, each opportunity offers partners a chance to engage directly with thousands of fans while building meaningful local exposure.

Featured Events & Opportunities

Pucks & Pitches Hockey Night (June 5)

A celebration of the Northland's deep hockey roots, this event invites youth, high school, and adult hockey organizations to participate. Businesses can get involved through co-branded giveaways, fundraising opportunities, and interactive fan activities.

Robotics Night (June 10)

Innovation takes center stage as local robotics teams showcase their technology and creativity. Students, coaches, and robotics organizations of all levels are invited to be part of this night!

Touch-A-Truck (June 11)

A free, family-friendly pregame event where fans can explore and take photos with/in service vehicles, construction equipment, and specialty trucks. Participating organizations can showcase their equipment while educating and engaging with the community.

National Mascot Day (June 17)

A high-energy daytime game featuring mascots from across the Northland. Ideal for brands looking to boost visibility through interactive fan experiences, photo opportunities, and in-game promotions.

Trunk-or-Treat: Freaky Friday (June 26)

A summer twist on Halloween, this event invites businesses to decorate vehicles or booths and hand out candy and promotional items as fans trick-or-treat around the ballpark.

Get Involved

As proud members of the Northwoods League, the Duluth Huskies are committed to delivering affordable entertainment while strengthening community connections across the region.

Local partners interested in participating are encouraged to fill out the "Promotional Events Interest" form or reach out directly:

huskies@duluthhuskies.com

(218) 786-9909

Join us this summer and be part of creating unforgettable experiences for the Northland.







Northwoods League Stories from April 19, 2026

Duluth Huskies Invite Community Partners: Promotional Events - Duluth Huskies

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