Duluth Huskies Add Brosnaham, Harrington, and Smith

Published on March 31, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies are set to welcome three new additions to the 2026 roster. Redshirt freshmen Dawson Brosnaham and Luke Harrington bring collegiate and summer-league experience to the pitching staff, while junior Jalen Smith adds power and run-producing potential to the lineup.

Dawson Brosnaham | RHP | R-Freshman | Blinn JC

Dawson Brosnaham, a right-handed pitcher from Blinn Junior College, is set to join the Duluth Huskies for the 2026 season. A redshirt freshman, Brosnaham spent the spring of 2025 at Ranger College, appearing in seven games, and also had a brief stint last summer in the Texas Collegiate League with the Acadiana Cane Cutters. A Covenant Christian High School alum, he was named Second Team All-District as a senior. Brosnaham brings both collegiate and summer-league experience, along with a strong arm, to bolster the Huskies' pitching staff this summer.

Luke Harrington | RHP | R-Freshman | Blinn JC

Luke Harrington, a right-handed pitcher from Blinn Junior College, is set to join the Duluth Huskies for the 2026 season. A redshirt freshman from New Braunfels, Texas, Harrington spent the spring of 2025 at Angelina College, making nine appearances. He's also no stranger to the Northwoods League, spending the first half of last season with the Mankato MoonDogs, where he made seven appearances across 12.1 innings and struck out 13 batters. Harrington prepped at New Braunfels High School, home of the Unicorns, and looks to make an immediate impact on the Huskies' pitching staff this summer.

Jalen Smith | INF | Junior | Barry University

Jalen Smith, a junior from Barry University, is set to join the Duluth Huskies for the 2026 season. A native of Tampa, Florida, Smith prepped at Jesuit High School, where he helped the Tigers win the Florida Class 5A state championship in 2022.

Smith spent his first two collegiate seasons at Christian Brothers University, where he hit .342 with 10 home runs across 44 games in the spring of 2025. This season at Barry, he is off to a hot start, hitting .317 with 9 home runs and 39 RBIs. Smith has developed into a major run producer and will be a great addition to the Duluth lineup this summer.

Fans can start planning their 2026 Huskies experience now! Five-Ticket "Pick 'Em" punch cards and 10-Ticket Flex Packs are available on the Tickets tab at duluthhuskies.com, giving you flexible options to catch all the action at Wade Stadium this summer.







Northwoods League Stories from March 31, 2026

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