Huskies Bring Back Three Familiar Faces for 2026

Published on May 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, Minn. - With the 2026 season just two weeks away, the Duluth Huskies welcomed back three familiar faces to the roster, as Luke Holcomb, Bjorn Lind, and Jackson Smith return to Wade Stadium for another summer in Duluth.

Luke Holcomb | RHP | R-Freshman | Iowa Lakes Community College

Luke Holcomb, a right-handed pitcher from Iowa Lakes Community College, is set to return to the Duluth Huskies for the 2026 season. A redshirt freshman from Auburn, Indiana, Holcomb joined the Huskies late last summer and appeared in three games, logging 10 innings while posting a 2.70 ERA. His best performance came on August 6 against Thunder Bay, when he threw six scoreless innings.

Before arriving in Duluth, Holcomb pitched for the Xenia Scouts of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, where he posted a 4-0 record and a 0.38 ERA across 23.2 innings. His spring season at Iowa Lakes has since concluded after he made 11 appearances with nine starts, striking out 58 batters over 42.1 innings.

Bjorn Lind | INF | Sophomore | Augustana

Bjorn Lind, an infielder from Augustana University, returns to the Duluth Huskies for the 2026 season after appearing in 28 games with the club last summer. The Duluth native helped lead the Vikings to the NSIC Tournament championship this spring and will continue into NCAA Division II regional play later this week.

Lind had two stints with the Huskies last summer, opening the season with the team before returning in early August for the playoff push. In his second game back on August 5 against Rochester, Lind delivered one of Duluth's biggest hits of the season, lining a two-strike single into right field to drive in the tying and go-ahead runs in a pivotal Huskies victory that helped clinch a playoff spot.

Across 28 games with Duluth last summer, Lind hit .323, and he has continued that success this spring at Augustana, batting .335 with 32 RBIs while starting 45 games. The former Duluth East standout will once again bring a hometown presence to Wade Stadium this summer.

Jackson Smith | LHP | R-Junior |Southern Illinois

Jackson Smith, a left-handed pitcher from Southern Illinois University, returns to the Duluth Huskies for the 2026 season and becomes a three-year Huskies arm after previously pitching for the club in 2024 and 2025.

Smith made 16 appearances for Duluth last summer, including five starts, totaling 39 innings while finishing with a 3-3 record and three saves. He delivered a strong outing on Fireworks Night against Thunder Bay, throwing five scoreless innings with five strikeouts to earn the win.

In 2024, Smith also made eight appearances for the Huskies, posting a 3.24 ERA across his first summer in Duluth. This spring at Southern Illinois, he has made three appearances for the Salukis.

The 2026 Huskies season is just around the corner! Join us on Sunday, May 24 at Wade Stadium for our Season Kickoff Event - your first chance to meet the team and get ready for summer baseball in Duluth.







Northwoods League Stories from May 11, 2026

Huskies Bring Back Three Familiar Faces for 2026 - Duluth Huskies

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