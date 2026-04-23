Huskies Add Trio of Freshman Pitchers to 2026 Roster

Published on April 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies continue to add depth to the 2026 roster, welcoming three freshman arms to the pitching staff. Cal Cooper, Gabe Jones, and Kai Valleroy each bring developing collegiate experience and will look to continue their growth in Duluth this summer at Wade Stadium.

Cal Cooper | LHP | Freshman | Omaha

Cal Cooper, a left-handed pitcher from Omaha, is set to join the Duluth Huskies for the 2026 season. A freshman, Cooper has made two appearances for the Mavericks this spring. He prepped at Elkhorn South High School, the same program as Omaha teammate Tanner Foertsch, who pitched for the Huskies last summer.

In his senior year at Elkhorn South, Cooper went 6-0 with a 1.23 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP, striking out 48 over 39.2 innings.

Gabe Jones | RHP | Freshman | Enterprise State CC

Gabe Jones, a right-handed pitcher from Enterprise State, is set to join the Duluth Huskies for the 2026 season. A freshman, Jones has made 13 appearances across 24.1 innings this spring, striking out 45 batters while posting a 3.33 ERA. He has also seen limited action at the plate, hitting .286 with five extra-base hits over 35 at-bats.

Kai Valleroy | RHP | Freshman | Blinn JC

Kai Valleroy, a right-handed pitcher from Blinn Junior College, is set to join the Duluth Huskies for the 2026 season. A freshman, Valleroy prepped at Pleasant Valley High School (Iowa), where he hit .337 with 12 extra-base hits and 34 RBIs during his senior season.

Valleroy is currently continuing his development at Blinn and will add to the Huskies' pitching depth this summer as he begins his collegiate career.

Single-game tickets for the 2026 Huskies season are now on sale! Fans can secure their seats for all the action at Wade Stadium this summer by visiting the Tickets tab at duluthhuskies.com.







Northwoods League Stories from April 23, 2026

Huskies Add Trio of Freshman Pitchers to 2026 Roster - Duluth Huskies

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